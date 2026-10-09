There's More Drama in the Madison Police Department

On July 22, police in Madison, Wisconsin responded to a call of a man trying to break into vehicles in neighborhoods near the state capitol. They confronted the suspect, later identified as career criminal Corey Ruiz, who pulled a knife on officers. Ruiz injured one of them and police opened fire. Ruiz was killed. Ruiz appeared in the state's court system, CCAP, more than 40 times. He was also released from prison in May and was non-compliant with the conditions of his supervised release.

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What followed was several weeks of civil unrest and an encampment near the intersection where Ruiz died. We also learned that leftists in Dane County and Madison blocked police from using body cams — probably for situations just like this — and that the Madison taxpayers were forking over hundreds of thousands of dollars for an Independent Police Monitor and the Police Civilian Oversight Board.

Aeiramique "Meeka" Glass is the interim Independent Police Monitor and has been since last December. She makes more than $147,000 for that job and the office has a budget of just over $400,000. Now the city's Common Council is considering firing her immediately for failing to do her job. This comes after the Common Council approved an extension of Glass' interim appointment through March 31, 2027 or until a permanent monitor is hired.

The Police Civilian Oversight Board and Independent Police Monitor position were created after the 2020 BLM riots, but the oversight push predated the George Floyd unrest of that summer. In 2015, Madison police shot career criminal Tony Robinson and leftists were outraged. The DA said the shooting was justified and declined to press charges.

A story with many twists and turns as Madison struggles with issues of police oversight. The Common Council is expected to decide Oct. 20 whether to fire the city’s interim independent police monitor https://t.co/jAl0oG7oiC — Dairyland Sentinel (@DairylandSent) October 8, 2026

Here's more:

Council President Sabrina Madison is one of five sponsors of the resolution, along with Alders Will Ochowicz, Yannette Figueroa Cole, Tag Evers and Regina Vidaver. It would end the provisional appointment of Aeiramique “Meeka” Glass “effective immediately” and have the Common Council chief of staff supervise the monitor’s office staff until a permanent monitor is hired. That post is held by Karen Kapusta-Pofahl. Ochowicz introduced the measure from the floor Oct. 6. The council voted 18-2 to introduce it, with Alds. Carmella Glenn and Julia Matthews opposed. Aeiramique Glass has been Madison’s interim Independent Police Monitor since Dec. 8, 2025. The Police Civilian Oversight Board picked her after the resignation of the city’s first monitor, Robin Copley, and charged her with running the office and helping the board build a public process to hire a permanent monitor. Whoever took the interim job would not be eligible to apply for the permanent one, the city said when it announced the opening.

As The Dairyland Sentinel notes, Glass' record is not great. She was chief of police accountability in Baltimore and only expected to be the interim Independent Police Monitor for six to nine months. Glass opened her own investigation into the Ruiz shooting and when police cleared the encampment in Madison, Glass got into a physical altercation with police.

Glass was caught on now-deleted video saying she would "f***ing burn this city down." Her attorney said that was metaphorical.

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A few weeks later, Glass sued Madison Police Chief John Patterson for records related to the shooting, and on September 9, a Dane County judge granted a Madison police officer a four-year restraining order against Glass; the officer said Glass pushed and scratched her during an encounter.

This is a d**n good story. Madison has spent $430,000 a year on an office to monitor their police. The woman running it is incompetent. Looks like they may fire her. And maybe they replace her and maybe they don’t. https://t.co/ApOTrdZEMB — SteveAustinWI (@SteveAustinWI) October 8, 2026

The Common Council will decide whether or not to keep Glass in the job on October 20.

This is the chaos that comes with the Left's defund the police, anti-police mentality. This does nothing to keep the people of Madison safe, it doesn't foster trust in the community, and it doesn't decrease crime.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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