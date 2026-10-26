Madison's Mayor Won't Seek Reelection, and Her Reason Why Is Revealing

Madison, Wisconsin, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has announced she will not seek reelection in April. Rhodes-Conway was originally elected in 2019 and reelected in 2023. This summer, Rhodes-Conway faced backlash from Madison leftists after she ordered police to disassemble an encampment in the city that sprang up after Madison police shot and killed Corey Ruiz, a criminal who pulled a knife on officers who were trying to detain him. Ruiz injured an officer before being shot.

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Leftists, including gubernatorial candidate and Democratic Socialist Francesca Hong, responded by attacking the police over the shooting and setting up the encampment which made it difficult for businesses and residents in the area to leave their houses, obtain emergency services, or work.

After the encampment was broken up, Hong criticized the decision.

I have decided not to seek reelection. It has been a tremendous honor to be your Mayor. We have moved Madison forward and our record proves that. But for me, the price of serving has become too high.https://t.co/G3RJalXjx1 — Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway (@SatyaForMadison) October 23, 2026

Here's more from Rhodes-Conway's announcement:

During my remaining time in office, I hope that we can all take a hard look at our local political ecosystem. Madison has long been home to impassioned and spirited debate. But it is not hyperbole to say local democracy is at risk, not just from MAGA and right-wing extremists in the federal and state governments, but from a toxic political culture that is transcending partisanship and ideology. Harassment, threats, and lack of civility are driving people away from public service. According to the Bridging Divides Institute, “during the first quarter of 2026, 76 percent of local officials said they were less willing to engage in at least one of several key political or civic activities, such as working on controversial issues or running for higher office, due to concerns about harassment and threats of violence. These negative impacts are especially pronounced for women officials, minority officials, and new officeholders – a persistent trend that undermines representative local democracy." This has been my experience as well. I have always welcomed honest disagreement and invited community input, but over the years the balance has shifted from productive discussion to increasingly vitriolic, personal attacks from people who seem not to care about actually understanding and debating an issue. How can any leader govern responsibly when personal attacks and baseless conspiracies carry more weight than facts? How can any Mayor be effective when a difference of opinion is cast as unforgivable betrayal that justifies threats of violence?

In her announcement, Rhodes-Conway cited "threats, harassment and concerns for her family's safety and mental health."

BREAKING NEWS: Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced she will not seek reelection in April, citing threats, harassment and concerns for her family's safety and mental health. https://t.co/xcAYErcWz7 — WKOW 27 News (@WKOW) October 23, 2026

Madison is the seat of Dane County, a deep-blue enclave in swing-state Wisconsin. So that means, logically, these threats are coming from leftists and not from conservatives. Dane County overwhelmingly voted for Kamala Harris in 2024 — 74.9 percent to 23.4 percent for Trump. It would be bold of Rhodes-Conway to call out her own side on this.

She wasn’t even far left enough for the left. Which says a lot. https://t.co/2Aqo1xHNIe — Wisconsin Right Now (@wisconsin_now) October 23, 2026

Think about that for a minute.

Pretty strong admission. Obviously the toxicity is coming from the DSA/Antifa/lefty Democrats because there are next to no Republicans or even moderates in the City of Madison. https://t.co/0Q3RpFmPLa — The Badger Pundit (@JamesBohnWI) October 23, 2026

Correct. This is the Left once again eating its own for not being radical enough.

If you think it cannot get any worse in Madison, just wait for Francesca Hong to be mayor of Madison. https://t.co/TlV8WHwHER — Luke Dretske (@lukedretske) October 23, 2026

That's a strong possibility, but Hong couldn't crack 50 percent in Dane during the August 11 primary. She won the county with 44 percent of the vote.

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