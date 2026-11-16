Jewish healthcare workers with New York's Health Department have filed a lawsuit against the city after they were barred from forming an internal group to provide resources to other Jewish employees — even though "indigenous peoples" and LGBTQ colleagues are not. But the story goes beyond the internal group; the plaintiffs are also claiming that Mayor Zohran Mamdani has opened a retaliatory investigation into them after they used their internal email to mourn the terrorist attack at Bondi Beach last year.

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Islamic terrorists killed several Jews at a Hanukkah celebration at the beach.

Mark Goldfeder, CEO of the National Jewish Advocacy Center, filed the suit.

"The city told its Jewish employees that every identity counts except theirs, then investigated them for grieving," Goldfeder said. "City Hall can hold whatever opinions it likes about the Jewish state; it cannot make hostility to the Jewish people a condition of working for New York."

Jewish NYC health workers say Mamdani's hostility to Israel lead to discrimination, retaliation: suit https://t.co/5ENrSBorBh pic.twitter.com/0hGfr1sEM1 — New York Post (@nypost) November 13, 2026

Here's more:

Mamdani’s name is mentioned 119 times in the suit, which claims his hostility toward the Jewish state of Israel contributed to anti-Jewish hostility in the Health Department. The Health Department runs an Employee Resource Group, or ERG, program that provides recognized groups with an agency email account, a SharePoint page, a place on the agency calendar and a $5,000 annual budget. The complaint alleges that DOH supervisors rejected the proposed Jewish group, HINENU — which in Hebrew means, “Here we are” or, “Here I am” — on the grounds that it was religious in nature and that an ERG cannot be based on religious identity. But the plaintiffs countered that HINENU’s charter would have been around Jewish peoplehood, ancestry, and culture and would not engage in religious worship, religious instruction or political advocacy.

Mamdani has a long history of criticizing Israel and minimizing violence against Jews in the city. His wife has celebrated the October 7 terrorist attacks and cheers for Jew-hating artists like Sliman Mansour, calling Mansour her "inspiration."

The Mayor’s administration discriminates against Jewish employees https://t.co/iPpk7DZRGU — TheBronxite (@TheBronxHere) November 14, 2026

No one is surprised by this.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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