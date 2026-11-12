AOC Just Made Another Move Indicating She's Running for President

Democrat Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (NY-14) just made another move, raising more speculation that she may run for president in 2028.

Axios reported that the lawmaker is making major changes to her team, suggesting she’s set her sights on the White House.

Advertisement

Zoom in: Ocasio-Cortez has parted ways with her longtime digital fundraising firm, Middle Seat, according to three people familiar with the decision. At the same time, sources said, she's brought on Aisle 518 Strategies — the company led by Democratic strategist Tim Tagaris, who oversaw Bernie Sanders' record-breaking online fundraising strategy in his two presidential campaigns.

Middle Seat has been key to Ocasio-Cortez's operation. Over the past two years, she has paid the firm more than $6 million — about a quarter of her operation's disbursements during that period.

AOC is close with Sanders, and if she decides to run for president, progressives say, she would be able to quickly staff up with his former advisers.

Aisle 518 handled fundraising for California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is also expected to throw his hat in the 2028 ring. It has also worked with other possible Democrat presidential candidates such as Vice President Kamala Harris, Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff, and others.

PLEASE LET THIS HAPPEN🤣🤣😂😂 This guy says AOC should be the Democratic nominee — and president — in 2028. He claims a petition hit 10,000 signatures in one day, they’re going for a million, and only a progressive champion can stop “corporations and oligarchs” from picking the next president. He calls it “ready for AOC.” — Brandon (@LibOrNormal) November 12, 2026

This development comes after AOC made other changes to her staff, splitting with her former campaign manager and creative director.

Over the past year, Ocasio-Cortez has signaled that she is considering a presidential run even though she deflected when asked about her future political aspirations. She has been working to expand her influence in Washington and make connections with voters and lawmakers outside of her Democratic Socialist bubble, according to CNN.

The New York congresswoman is truly undecided about what she’ll do in 2028, when she can run for president or for the seat held by Sen. Chuck Schumer. But Ocasio-Cortez, 36, is positioning herself to try to reach nationally beyond the deepest blue parts of the Democratic base — and making clear in private that whatever she decides, she has no interest in being merely a protest candidate. Whatever she runs for — including possibly just re-election to her ultra-safe House seat, which has provided quite the platform already — she says she wants to make sure she wins. Same goes for any candidates she backs. And for legislation she gets behind. “We’re seeing an opening, definitely among swingy independents, but also among Republicans: They don’t agree with everything she says, but they believe she is honest and that she’s going to work for people,” said one person close to her. “That will be put to the test in the coming months: Will Democratic candidates in tough races recognize she is a net positive for their campaign?” Ocasio-Cortez’s aides are putting together a fall schedule meant to beta-test her appeal beyond a base that adores her and mostly outside of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ political operation after making several stops on his “Fighting Oligarchy” campaign. The tour will also test her own appetite for what a presidential campaign would entail. She’s kept up with the Democratic Socialists of America and Sanders, but also with former President Joe Biden. And she’s been collecting a strong record of primary endorsements, with three people she backed winning or advancing in New Jersey, California and Montana just last week.

Advertisement

Grassroots momentum appears to be building for a potential Ocasio-Cortez candidacy. An independent draft group known as “Ready for AOC” was formed to lay the early organizational and fundraising infrastructure needed for a presidential campaign.

BREAKING: Progressive activists launch “Ready for AOC,” a nationwide movement urging Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez to run for president in 2028. https://t.co/0WyQG6Abqh — Polymarket (@Polymarket) November 9, 2026

While she is broadening her circle, she has remained a member of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and has solidified alliances with progressives in Congress, showing that she is not yet gravitating toward the center.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.