DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI DDHQ Votes DDHQ Votes Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Al Green Pushes for Another Doomed Impeachment of President Trump

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 13, 2026 2:30 PM
Advertisement
Al Green Pushes for Another Doomed Impeachment of President Trump
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Democrat Rep. Al Green is done in Congress when his term ends in January. That's the good news. But on his way out the door, Green is going to try once again to impeach President Trump on his way out the door.

Advertisement

This will be Green's ninth impeachment attempt targeting President Trump. His fellow Democrats are also trying to impeach Supreme Court Justices and other members of Trump's Cabinet, including Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

We hope Americans who voted for affordability are ready for two years of this, and nothing else.

"I rise today to give notice that as early as next week I will call for a vote to impeach Donald John Trump, President of the United States of America," Green said. "Mr. Speaker, I do not take this lightly. It is something that I have given much thought to. Something that I must follow through with. I'm proud to tell you I did send the President a letter immediately after last night's vote to impeach Secretary Hegseth. I sent him the letter because I wanted him to get a sense of how I feel about some of the things that he has done that are unconstitutional."

Recommended
The Midterms — An Autopsy Victor Davis Hanson Vice President JD Vance Is Reportedly Rethinking a 2028 Presidential Run Dmitri Bolt
Advertisement

Green also said the Democrats don't need investigations; they can just impeach whoever they want.

"The 204 persons demonstrated by their vote that you don't have to have a prolonged investigation to bring articles of impeachment to the floor. There was no investigation. Some things must be repeated. There was no investigation. There was the opportunity for members to peruse the articles of impeachment; after reading them, we knew all of the facts associated with those articles, so we had an opportunity to vote on those articles of impeachment," Green said.

If he's referring to the articles of impeachment against Secretary Hegseth, legal expert Jonathan Turley said six of them were "nonstarters," including the articles on Iran. Turley also said the remaining two articles — concerning the drug boats and efforts to punish Sen. Mark Kelly — were questionable.

Advertisement

Green continued, "This is what we can do. We don't have to have an investigation in all cases."

For people who scream about "No Kings" and fascism, they sure act like both.

What happened to due process, by the way? They're demanding lengthy trials for millions of illegal aliens, but no investigations for members of the Trump administration and the Supreme Court that they want to impeach over political differences

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CONGRESS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | PETE HEGSETH
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

The Midterms — An Autopsy

The Midterms — An Autopsy

Victor Davis Hanson
Vice President JD Vance Is Reportedly Rethinking a 2028 Presidential Run

Vice President JD Vance Is Reportedly Rethinking a 2028 Presidential Run

Dmitri Bolt
Toronto Blue Jays Get Strikeout After Apologizing for Player's 'Islamophobic' Social Media Posts

Toronto Blue Jays Get Strikeout After Apologizing for Player's 'Islamophobic' Social Media Posts

Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos