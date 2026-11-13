Al Green Pushes for Another Doomed Impeachment of President Trump

Democrat Rep. Al Green is done in Congress when his term ends in January. That's the good news. But on his way out the door, Green is going to try once again to impeach President Trump on his way out the door.

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This will be Green's ninth impeachment attempt targeting President Trump. His fellow Democrats are also trying to impeach Supreme Court Justices and other members of Trump's Cabinet, including Secretary of War Pete Hegseth.

We hope Americans who voted for affordability are ready for two years of this, and nothing else.

Democrat Rep. Al Green announces another attempt to impeach President Trump: “As early as next week, I will call for a vote to impeach Donald John Trump, President of the United States of America."



Democrats have no plan to help Americans. pic.twitter.com/fBysOfTFP8 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 12, 2026

"I rise today to give notice that as early as next week I will call for a vote to impeach Donald John Trump, President of the United States of America," Green said. "Mr. Speaker, I do not take this lightly. It is something that I have given much thought to. Something that I must follow through with. I'm proud to tell you I did send the President a letter immediately after last night's vote to impeach Secretary Hegseth. I sent him the letter because I wanted him to get a sense of how I feel about some of the things that he has done that are unconstitutional."

Green also said the Democrats don't need investigations; they can just impeach whoever they want.

Democrat Rep. Al Green says they don’t need to have investigations, they can just impeach. pic.twitter.com/f2YSuXMV3O — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 12, 2026

"The 204 persons demonstrated by their vote that you don't have to have a prolonged investigation to bring articles of impeachment to the floor. There was no investigation. Some things must be repeated. There was no investigation. There was the opportunity for members to peruse the articles of impeachment; after reading them, we knew all of the facts associated with those articles, so we had an opportunity to vote on those articles of impeachment," Green said.

If he's referring to the articles of impeachment against Secretary Hegseth, legal expert Jonathan Turley said six of them were "nonstarters," including the articles on Iran. Turley also said the remaining two articles — concerning the drug boats and efforts to punish Sen. Mark Kelly — were questionable.

I am reviewing the eight articles on the impeachment of Sec. Pete Hegseth. In my view, six of the eight articles should be nonstarters, including the Iranian articles. Presidents, including Clinton, Obama, and Biden, have asserted the authority to commence such operations... — Jonathan Turley (@JonathanTurley) November 10, 2026

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Green continued, "This is what we can do. We don't have to have an investigation in all cases."

A fascist would say... — Ole Ericson (@eolsn) November 12, 2026

For people who scream about "No Kings" and fascism, they sure act like both.

What happened to due process, by the way? They're demanding lengthy trials for millions of illegal aliens, but no investigations for members of the Trump administration and the Supreme Court that they want to impeach over political differences

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