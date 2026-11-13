Forget Affordability, AOC Wants to Impeach SCOTUS Justices for 'Legalizing Trump's Criminality'

Democrats have no intention of addressing affordability. If you thought they did, you'll be sorely disappointed. Instead, we're going to get two years of infighting about Democrat leadership, show trials of administration officials, and multiple attempts to impeach President Trump and other members of his Cabinet and, if AOC has her way, the Supreme Court.

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Why? Because some of the Justices don't rule the way she wants them to.

🚨JUST IN: AOC says the Democrats are looking at impeaching Supreme Court justices for "legalizing Trump's criminality."



Obviously she means Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas.



KBJ, Kagen and Sotomayor are safe because they rule the "right" way.



And you thought they were gonna… — Radical Left Exposed (@radleftexposed) November 11, 2026

Speaking to CNN, AOC said it's hard to figure out who to impeach because there are so many "criminals" in the Trump administration.

"I think we should leave all options on the table. Absolutely, I mean, of course, the Supreme Court as well has also kind of legalized a lot of his criminality, and they're pointing at impeachment," she said.

But tell us more about how Donald Trump is a king and a fascist.

Her legal accumen wouldn't stuff a single olive she dropped into martinis in Brooklyn. — ProfShade (@profshade2) November 13, 2026

She doesn't need legal acumen. She just needs power.

ROFL... the dumba***s are literally going to sprint face first into that RICO case, aren't they — The Watcher On The Web (@WatcherontheWeb) November 12, 2026

Earlier this week, the White House warned Democrats against launching these illegal investigations into the executive branch, alleging they are illegitimate and that they could cross constitutional limits or even amount to illegal threats.

This should eliminate AOC as a possible consideration for the 28 Dem ticket. We all knew the Dem Socialists would over-reach. — iu70us (@iu70us) November 12, 2026

Hakeem Jeffries is vowing to bring back deported illegal aliens and pay them reparations. They're already overreaching.

This is what an actual autocracy looks like. https://t.co/qzM4RlhWHR — Eyal Yakoby (@EYakoby) November 11, 2026

Yes, it is.

"Rulings we don't like" is probably her answer.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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