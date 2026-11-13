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Forget Affordability, AOC Wants to Impeach SCOTUS Justices for 'Legalizing Trump's Criminality'

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Nov 13, 2026 8:00 AM
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Forget Affordability, AOC Wants to Impeach SCOTUS Justices for 'Legalizing Trump's Criminality'
AP Photo/George Walker IV

Democrats have no intention of addressing affordability. If you thought they did, you'll be sorely disappointed. Instead, we're going to get two years of infighting about Democrat leadership, show trials of administration officials, and multiple attempts to impeach President Trump and other members of his Cabinet and, if AOC has her way, the Supreme Court.

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Why? Because some of the Justices don't rule the way she wants them to.

Speaking to CNN, AOC said it's hard to figure out who to impeach because there are so many "criminals" in the Trump administration.

"I think we should leave all options on the table. Absolutely, I mean, of course, the Supreme Court as well has also kind of legalized a lot of his criminality, and they're pointing at impeachment," she said.

But tell us more about how Donald Trump is a king and a fascist.

She doesn't need legal acumen. She just needs power.

Earlier this week, the White House warned Democrats against launching these illegal investigations into the executive branch, alleging they are illegitimate and that they could cross constitutional limits or even amount to illegal threats.

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Hakeem Jeffries is vowing to bring back deported illegal aliens and pay them reparations. They're already overreaching.

Yes, it is.

"Rulings we don't like" is probably her answer.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | SUPREME COURT | TRUMP ADMINISTRATION
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