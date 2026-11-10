Watch Trump Chop Block CNN and Thomas Massie in Under a Minute

President Trump held an impromptu press conference lasting a little over 30 minutes, during which he gave an update mostly on the Iran War. UFC’s Dana White also fielded questions after being at the White House for other matters. No, he’s not the new press secretary, which the president admitted was a joke. Trump did, however, take questions, as he always does, and managed to take down CNN and outgoing Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) in one swoop. Massie filed articles of impeachment against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Monday. Kaitlin Collins was the one who got buzz-sawed here, though she’s used to it.

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President Trump just went after CNN’s Kaitlan Collins and Thomas Massie in one fell swoop. Collins tried to get Trump to throw Pete Hegseth under the bus, using Massie’s sham impeachment push as ammunition. Trump eventually snapped on both of them. TRUMP: “Massie’s a LOSER. Just like you’re a LOSER at CNN.” “Just like your ratings are a loser.” “Massie is a loser. Stone cold loser.” — Overton (@overton_news) November 9, 2026

TRUMP: “Massie’s a loser. Just like you’re a loser at CNN.” “Just like your ratings are a loser.” “Massie is a loser. Stone cold loser.”

Full presser here:

WATCH IN FULL: President Donald J. Trump takes questions from reporters earlier today in the James S. Brady Press Briefing Room. https://t.co/z3Cuc8KG4d — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) November 10, 2026

Trump later called into C-SPAN last night:

President Trump Calls In to Washington Journal Primetime C-SPAN host Mimi Geerges: "We heard that you like to watch C-SPAN. What do you like to watch?" President Trump: "I like to watch the call-ins because it gives me a little of an indication of where we are." https://t.co/wMrZmy3FSW — CSPAN (@cspan) November 10, 2026

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