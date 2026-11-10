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Watch Trump Chop Block CNN and Thomas Massie in Under a Minute

Matt Vespa Follow @mVespa1
Nov 10, 2026 12:30 AM
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Watch Trump Chop Block CNN and Thomas Massie in Under a Minute
AP Photo/Ron Harris

President Trump held an impromptu press conference lasting a little over 30 minutes, during which he gave an update mostly on the Iran War. UFC’s Dana White also fielded questions after being at the White House for other matters. No, he’s not the new press secretary, which the president admitted was a joke. Trump did, however, take questions, as he always does, and managed to take down CNN and outgoing Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) in one swoop. Massie filed articles of impeachment against Secretary of War Pete Hegseth on Monday. Kaitlin Collins was the one who got buzz-sawed here, though she’s used to it. 

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TRUMP: “Massie’s a loser. Just like you’re a loser at CNN.”

“Just like your ratings are a loser.”

“Massie is a loser. Stone cold loser.”

Full presser here:

Trump later called into C-SPAN last night:

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News Topics CNN | DONALD TRUMP | IRAN | PETE HEGSETH | THOMAS MASSIE
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