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Former Clinton Administration Official and Loyal Democrat Tells Michigan Not to Elect Abdul El-Sayed

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 28, 2026 11:30 AM
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Former Clinton Administration Official and Loyal Democrat Tells Michigan Not to Elect Abdul El-Sayed
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

Jamie Metzl's Democrat bona fides cannot be disputed. He worked for the Clinton administration on the National Security Council and for Madeline Albright at the State Department. He also ran for Congress as a Democrat and voted for Democrats all his life.

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Until now.

Metzl said this morning that he would never vote for Abdul El-Sayed.

"I would never vote for Abdul El-Sayed. In my judgement, he does not represent the values of our party or our nation. I urge my fellow patriotic Democrats in Michigan to leave the Senate line blank or vote for Republican Mike Rogers," Metzl wrote on X.

"This is an exceptional case," he continued, "and I do not make this recommendation lightly. We can support Democratic majorities nationally while refusing to support a candidate who violates our core values. Loyalty to our party should strengthen our principles, never require us to abandon them."

Will Elissa Slotkin accuse Metzl of being "Islamophobic" now, too?

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Many of the problems America faces today are tied directly back to the Obama administration, and it's all by design.

The moderate Democrats are the minority now.

Pollings shows more of a blue tide than a blue wave, and things may not go as Democrats hoped.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | MICHIGAN | MIKE ROGERS
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