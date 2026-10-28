Former Clinton Administration Official and Loyal Democrat Tells Michigan Not to Elect Abdul El-Sayed

Jamie Metzl's Democrat bona fides cannot be disputed. He worked for the Clinton administration on the National Security Council and for Madeline Albright at the State Department. He also ran for Congress as a Democrat and voted for Democrats all his life.

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Until now.

Metzl said this morning that he would never vote for Abdul El-Sayed.

I am a proud and loyal Democrat. I served in President Clinton’s National Security Council and worked for Madeleine Albright at the State Department. I ran for Congress as a Democrat, have voted Democratic all my life, and expect to continue doing so.



But I would never vote for… — Jamie Metzl (@JamieMetzl) October 28, 2026

"I would never vote for Abdul El-Sayed. In my judgement, he does not represent the values of our party or our nation. I urge my fellow patriotic Democrats in Michigan to leave the Senate line blank or vote for Republican Mike Rogers," Metzl wrote on X.

"This is an exceptional case," he continued, "and I do not make this recommendation lightly. We can support Democratic majorities nationally while refusing to support a candidate who violates our core values. Loyalty to our party should strengthen our principles, never require us to abandon them."

Will Elissa Slotkin accuse Metzl of being "Islamophobic" now, too?

This a what a Democrat would do if they love their country.



Barack Obama is a traitor to America. He has let hate tarnish his judgement — The Whale (@bubblingwhale) October 28, 2026

Many of the problems America faces today are tied directly back to the Obama administration, and it's all by design.

Are there any moderate Democrats left in the Democrat Party?



Let’s face it the Democrat party is now the communist party. https://t.co/EbuzG2KeYH — America First Annie 🇺🇸 MAGA (@AmFirstMAGA2) October 28, 2026

The moderate Democrats are the minority now.

They are acting reasonable about getting Al-Sayed out because he has become toxic. They are hoping the one sacrificial wolf in sheeps clothing will make you forget the rest of the DSA candidates. Vote early and republican across the board and prepare for riots on election day. https://t.co/VYFxBQowh8 — cc714 (@charlesclang) October 28, 2026

Pollings shows more of a blue tide than a blue wave, and things may not go as Democrats hoped.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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