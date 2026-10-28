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Elissa Slotkin Has a Problem With the 'Islamophobia' in Michigan's Senate Race

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 28, 2026 8:00 AM
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Elissa Slotkin Has a Problem With the 'Islamophobia' in Michigan's Senate Race
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool

There is no such thing as "Islamophobia." That — like "transphobia" and "homophobia" — is a smear the Left uses to try to silence their opponents. Like all good socialists, implying their opponents are mentally ill is how they get power and control over them. A "phobia" is a form of mental illness, specifically an anxiety disorder rooted in the irrational fear of something.

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No one has an irrational fear of Islam.

But that's the charge Elissa Slotkin is levying in the Michigan Senate race.

"But for me, I think the important thing, you know, is that we're all on the same team here," Slotkin said. "Now, I will say the lines of Islamophobia coming out Mike Rogers and the campaign on TV and on digital and with surrogates has taken, like, a decidedly Islamophobic bent."

It has not.

"And, you know, I have no problem if people want to debate policy issues," she continued, "but for many of this, the stuff that's coming out of their campaign, that's not what we're talking about. And I have a real problem with that. And I think, I believe that voters can see through some of that."

Asking legitimate questions about Abdul El-Sayed's ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, and the ties to terrorist organizations some of his donors have, is not "Islamophobia." Those are legitimate questions to ask of a man who wants to be in the Senate and sit on its Foreign Affairs Committee.

Then again, Slotkin wants to use lawfare to discourage young conservatives from getting into politics, so perhaps she's not the best judge of such matters.

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That's (D)ifferent.

And it's interesting that Slotkin hasn't condemned that ad.

Truly awful.

This is not a winning argument with voters.

Factions of the Muslim Brotherhood, including the one in Egypt, have been deemed terrorist organizations by the U.S. The Muslim Brotherhood is banned in several Islamic nations.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | ELISSA SLOTKIN | ISLAM | ISLAMIC TERRORISM | MICHIGAN
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