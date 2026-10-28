Elissa Slotkin Has a Problem With the 'Islamophobia' in Michigan's Senate Race

There is no such thing as "Islamophobia." That — like "transphobia" and "homophobia" — is a smear the Left uses to try to silence their opponents. Like all good socialists, implying their opponents are mentally ill is how they get power and control over them. A "phobia" is a form of mental illness, specifically an anxiety disorder rooted in the irrational fear of something.

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No one has an irrational fear of Islam.

But that's the charge Elissa Slotkin is levying in the Michigan Senate race.

If you want to debate policy issues, that is fine. That's a good thing. But I've got a real problem with the Islamophobia coming from @MikeRogersforMI and his campaign.



Michiganders will see through it. pic.twitter.com/DnFJtY1a0t — Elissa Slotkin (@ElissaSlotkin) October 27, 2026

"But for me, I think the important thing, you know, is that we're all on the same team here," Slotkin said. "Now, I will say the lines of Islamophobia coming out Mike Rogers and the campaign on TV and on digital and with surrogates has taken, like, a decidedly Islamophobic bent."

It has not.

"And, you know, I have no problem if people want to debate policy issues," she continued, "but for many of this, the stuff that's coming out of their campaign, that's not what we're talking about. And I have a real problem with that. And I think, I believe that voters can see through some of that."

Asking legitimate questions about Abdul El-Sayed's ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, and the ties to terrorist organizations some of his donors have, is not "Islamophobia." Those are legitimate questions to ask of a man who wants to be in the Senate and sit on its Foreign Affairs Committee.

Then again, Slotkin wants to use lawfare to discourage young conservatives from getting into politics, so perhaps she's not the best judge of such matters.

What about the latest ad for El Sayed blaming Israel for gas prices in Michigan? Totally antisemitic. Look to your own house. — JustNancy (@nancy_incognito) October 27, 2026

That's (D)ifferent.

And it's interesting that Slotkin hasn't condemned that ad.

Yeh, how dare Rogers condemn El-Sayed’s ties to terror front groups. That upsets Slotkin. Boy, she’s awful. https://t.co/AdJUUqxPxT — Mark R. Levin (@marklevinshow) October 27, 2026

Truly awful.

Michigan voter: "Abdul El-Sayed's entire family has terrorist ties but not him?"



Democrats: SHUT UP YOU ISLAMOPHOBE — Womack (@CHI2COL) October 27, 2026

This is not a winning argument with voters.

Skepticism of the Muslim Brotherhood ≠ Islamophobia https://t.co/Yy7sooeEFn — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) October 27, 2026

Factions of the Muslim Brotherhood, including the one in Egypt, have been deemed terrorist organizations by the U.S. The Muslim Brotherhood is banned in several Islamic nations.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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