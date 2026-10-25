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Here Are All the Documented Ties Between Abdul El-Sayed and the Muslim Brotherhood

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 25, 2026 4:30 PM
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Here Are All the Documented Ties Between Abdul El-Sayed and the Muslim Brotherhood
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool

Abdul El-Sayed's connections to the Muslim Brotherhood and ties to other terrorist organizations have become a central focus of the Michigan Senate race just days ahead of the midterms. El-Sayed has denied ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, and in a recent interview with Fox News' host Bret Baier, got visibly upset about being asked the question yet again.

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But we have well-documented links between Abdul El-Sayed, his family, and ties to not only the Muslim Brotherhood, but to other related organizations, including al-Qaeda and Hamas.

El-Sayed's sister, Eman Abdelhadi, a far-left radical professor at the University of Chicago, described their mother's college-era activism in the Muslim Brotherhood and said the family has "long been MB" in Egypt. "Had an amazing talk with my mom about her activism in the Muslim Brotherhood during the early 70s while she was in college," Abdelhadi wrote on social media.

In addition, El-Sayed has expressed support for the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt. In a 2012 open letter that he signed as "Dr. Abdul Rahman El-Sayed, New York," 46 Egyptian-American academics supported President Mohamed Morsi and called for a "purge [of] the media and police" as well as a purge of "rejecting voices that are courting America and Europe to take a position against the Egyptian regime." Morsi led the Muslim Brotherhood in Egypt and chaired the Freedom and Justice Party, the political arm of the Muslim Brotherhood.

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Fatten Fathy Elkomy, El-Sayde's birth mother, was employed by the Islamic African Relief Agency (IARA). In October 2004, the U.S. Treasuring designated the U.S. branch of IARA as a Specially Designated Global Terrorist for financial ties to Osama bin Laden, al-Qaeda, and Hamas-affiliated entities.

El-Sayed also served as the Vice President of the University of Michigan's chapter of the Muslim Students Association (MSA). The National MSA was founded in 1963 by foreign students with documented ties to the Muslim Brotherhood. Researchers widely describe MSA as a feeder network.

Dr. Tayeb Jukaku, a neurologist, is El-Sayed's father-in-law. He has reported service on standing committees of the Islamic Society of North America (ISNA) and prior board membership of CAIR-Michigan. He contributed approximately $300,000 to the Fighting for Michigan PAC, supporting El-Sayed. The Islamic Society of North America is the parent organization of the Muslim Students Association.

El-Sayed has made several statements that can also be understood as being pro-Hamas. In 2018, during an appearance at a Detroit synagogue, El-Sayed said he would condemn Hamas and its actions in the same manner as certain IDF human rights abuses, equating a known terrorist organization with the Israeli military. In a 2025 statement about the October 7 Hamas-led terrorist attacks, El-Sayed called it a "heinous attack" before sending out a fundraising email that omitted all mentions of Hamas and any mention of the hostages. His campaign later said the email's timing was a mistake. In April of this year, El-Sayed told CNN that both Hamas and the Israeli government are "evil." 

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"Hamas: Evil. Israeli government: Evil. We can say both," El-Sayed said. And in August, El-Sayed paid lip-service to condemning Hamas before accusing Israel of committing war crimes and genocide.

There are also numerous donors to the El-Sayed campaign who have ties to terrorists. This includes Amani Barakat, who is the chair of Al-Awda, an organization that celebrated the October 7, 2023 terrorist attacks in Israel and shared video of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. Barakat donated $7,000 to the campaign. Abdul Dardery is a former member of the Freedom and Justice Party, the political arm of the Muslim Brotherhood, and foreign affairs spokesperson under Mohamed Morsi. He donated hundreds of dollars to El-Sayed. This also includes Hany Saqr, who was active in the early North American Islamic institutions and named repeatedly in Muslim Brotherhood documents, and Hasan Piker, the social media influencer who said America deserved 9/11 and campaigned with El-Sayed.

Speaking of Hasan Piker, he said on August 24, 2026, that El-Sayed is not moderating on these issues. "Questioning Abdul's sincerity on these issues ... moderating on Israel ... don't think he is, and I'm literally the person being dangled ... and he's not moderating on anything like that."

And former El-Sayed campaign staffer Abdoul Beckwith said, "He can't just say, you know, no. I don't support Hamas, you know, I reject all of them, because he's going to lose the people that brought him up in the first place."

These ties matter, as does El-Sayed's refusal to directly answer questions on them. He wants a seat in the Senate, and wants to be on the Committee on Foreign Relations, and Michigan voters deserve to know where he stands on Hamas, the Muslim Brotherhood, and the other problematic ties he has to terrorist organizations

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | ABDUL EL-SAYED | FOX NEWS | HAMAS | ISRAEL | MICHIGAN
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