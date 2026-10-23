An Illegal Alien Tried Abducting an Amish Woman in Lancaster County

The Amish community, by and large, lives separate from the rest of the world in accordance with their religious and social beliefs. But even their community isn't safe from the scourge of illegal immigration. A young Amish woman in Pennsylvania was forced to fight off an illegal alien who tried to abduct her at knifepoint, and he was reportedly being harbored by New Jersey's sanctuary laws.

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🚨DHS now confirming the man who attempted to kidnap & rape an Amish woman at knifepoint in Pennsylvania is an illegal alien that was being harbored under NJ sanctuary laws.



The Amish woman bravely fought off Junior Jose Davila-Moran with a weedwacker to avoid rape. pic.twitter.com/zLRt49wIFp — Dapper Detective (@Dapper_Det) October 22, 2026

Junior Jose Davila-Moran is charged with assault and attempted kidnapping. According to WGAL News 8, the Department of Homeland Security confirmed the man is from Guatemala and that ICE placed a detainer on him with the Lancaster County Jail.

DHS also said that in 2018, Davila Moran was arrested by Border Patrol in Donna, Texas, after he illegally entered the country. He was a juvenile and was transferred to the Office of Refugee Resettlement. Lancaster County is beginning the extradition process from New Jersey.

Lancaster County Commissioner Josh Parsons spoke out about the attempted kidnapping, too.

I have been outspoken on this case since the beginning because the facts are so terrible. Stranger kidnappings are very rare, but very dangerous and terrifying to the victim and the community. Now we know that charged individual is allegedly an illegal alien who drove from New… pic.twitter.com/J2jHJOl7VM — Commissioner Josh Parsons (@CommissionerJP) October 20, 2026

The post reads:

From the ABC27 article: "when she turned around after feeling a tap on her shoulder and saw Junior Davila-Moran, 26, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed by the Pennsylvania State Police. He was holding a knife and handcuffs." The charged individual was previously in custody and allowed to stay in the U.S. in a "Resettlement" program. From the LNP article today: “'In January 2018, Border Patrol arrested Davila-Moran in Donna, Texas after he illegally entered the country. He was transferred to Office of Refugee Resettlement custody due to being a juvenile,' an ICE spokesperson said in a statement." This is exactly why we must enforce the law. This is exactly what I have warned about in the face of anti-law enforcement protestors who come to our public meetings and attack law enforcement for doing their jobs and working with ICE. This is exactly why every law enforcement agency must work with their federal partners to keep Americans safe. If you care at all about your neighbors, enforce the law. (I am surprised the LNP actually reported that it was an illegal alien as they have consistently appeared to side with and work with anti-law enforcement protestors.)

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The Amish woman used a weed whacker to fight off Davila Moran.

Even the Amish are fed up with the illegals.



An Amish woman had to fight off a knife-wielding illegal alien with a weed whacker.



Junior Jose Davila-Moran, 26, is charged with trying to kidnap a 23-year-old Amish woman in Sadsbury Township, Lancaster County, PA, on Oct. 14.



He… pic.twitter.com/zXpK9JdPEZ — Kentucky Girl (@Kentuckygirl1) October 23, 2026

When is enough enough? The Amish are peaceful people who just want to live their lives. But thanks to sanctuary laws in states like New Jersey, even the Amish aren't safe from criminal illegal aliens.

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