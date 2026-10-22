Flanagan Takes Cash From Egyptian Sentenced to Life for Reportedly Funding the Muslim Brotherhood

Peggy Flanagan, the extreme Democrat running for Minnesota's Senate seat, has a record of appeasing the Muslim community in her state. She's called the Somali community in Minneapolis the "fabric of the community," and is friends with Nimco Ahmed, who is being investigated for alleged welfare fraud related to autism centers.

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Flanagan, donning a hijab, even stood behind Tim Walz during his gubernatorial campaign, when he praised Imam Asad Zaman a "master teacher." Zaman shared a pro-Hitler film on social media; the Anti-Defamation League called that film "neo-Nazi propaganda."

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Flanagan is also backed by terrorist sympathizers like Ilhan Omar, who equated the U.S. and Israel to the terrorist group Hamas. Flanagan also wore a hijab while meeting with Nimco Ahmed, further pandering to Somali fraudsters.

But now we have learned that Flanagan's campaign, just like Abdul El-Sayed's campaign in Michigan, is receiving funding from Mohamed Soltan.

Flanagan has received $7,000 from Soltan, the max donation.

Who is Mohamed Soltan? He's the president of the American Committee for Middle East Rights (ACMER), which donated $25,000 to the Fighting for Michigan PAC on June 12, per FEC reports. Mohamed Soltan has also donated $7,000 to Abdul for Senate.

But there's more to that story. Soltan is an Egyptian who was sentenced to life in absentia by a Cairo court back in 2015 for reportedly supporting the Muslim Brotherhood, according to The Midwesterner, which also reported that Soltan spent two years in prison with his father, Salah Soltan. Salah Soltan is reportedly a leading figure in the Muslim Brotherhood and who served as deputy minister of endowments for Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi. Salah Soltan also reportedly was one of 50 members of the Muslim Brotherhood who set up a "control room" to direct "violence and chaos" during the 2013 military coup.

Mohamed Soltan reportedly faced charges for aiding protests against the military coup that ousted Morsi, including allegedly funding for and membership in the Muslim Brotherhood. He also reportedly launched a hunger strike that led to President Barack Obama's administration demanding his release in 2015.

Abdul El-Sayed wrote a letter in defense of Mohamed Soltan, referring to Soltan as his friend.

Voters in Minnesota deserve answers to the questions raised by these donations. Why hasn't Peggy Flanagan returned the money? Is she aware of who Mohamed Soltan is and what he allegedly did?

And this: Does Flanagan support the Muslim Brotherhood? There is an active branch of the Muslim Brotherhood in Somalia, Flanagan's core constituency, after all.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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