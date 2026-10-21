Disgraced Adam Kinzinger Comes to the Defense of Abdul El-Sayed's Muslim Brotherhood Ties

Disgraced Republican Adam Kinzinger is the latest to come to the defense of Michigan Democrat Abdul El-Sayed, calling questions about El-Sayed's ties to the Muslim Brotherhood and other terrorist organizations "a smear campaign" tied to El-Sayed's Muslim faith.

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"Attacks on someone's religion have no place in this country," wrote Kinzinger on X, as he protected a guy who has made attacking Jews part of his campaign platform.

Let's call it like it is: the questions about Abdul El-Sayed's ties to the Muslim Brotherhood (which there is no evidence of) are part of a smear campaign because of his faith. Attacks on someone's religion have no place in this country. pic.twitter.com/wuQfn6RWp3 — Adam Kinzinger (Slava Ukraini) 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@AdamKinzinger) October 20, 2026

"For weeks, Trump and the GOP have accused Abdul El-Sayed of ties to the Muslim Brotherhood," Kinzinger said. "The whole thing is built on a tweet from his half-sister about their mother's activism in the early 1970s, more than a decade before El-Sayed was even born. There's no evidence that he has any ties to the Brotherhood. It's a smear that's meant to scare off voters because of his name and his religion."

That's just not true.

First, there isn't a person alive who doesn't believe that if Donald Trump's sister said his family had ties to the Nazis that Adam Kinzinger wouldn't take that as proof that President Trump is a Nazi. Every time the media cites an "anonymous source," guys like Kinzinger take it as Gospel, even when it's later debunked.

Second, El-Sayed himself has made his ties to the Muslim Brotherhood known, including supporting the Muslim Brotherhood's purge of the media and police after the 2012-2013 uprising and writing about his friend, Mohamed Soltan, who was jailed for supporting the Muslim Brotherhood. CAIR, which has ties to the Muslim Brotherhood, supported El-Sayed's campaign, too.

The Muslim Brotherhood itself also issued a statement congratulating El-Sayed on his primary win. They did that with no other candidate.

There are also numerous individuals with ties to terrorism that have donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to El-Sayed's campaign.

In 2011, El-Sayed dismissed fears of a Muslim Brotherhood takeover as “racist” Orientalist garbage, insisting an MB-led Egypt “would look nothing like Iran.”



A year later, he signed this 2012 open letter cheering Morsi’s power grab and demanding he “purge the media and the… — Lawyerforlaws (@lawyer4laws) October 21, 2026

Funny how Kinzinger left that bit out.

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Somehow, this doesn't count. Because reasons.

It’s one thing to make hating Trump your entire personality to land TV hits and Substack subs



It’s another to actively shill and lie for an antisemitic socialist terror sympathizer with a well-documented history of terror ties.



What an absolute garbage person. https://t.co/aHcR0apbD8 — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) October 21, 2026

That's an insult to garbage.

But this is the end result of Trump Derangement Syndrome: you will support anything, no matter how vile, in an effort to stick it to the President, including embracing the Muslim Brotherhood, a designated terror organization.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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