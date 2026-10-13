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Did David Crowley Funnel Millions of Tax Dollars to a Nonprofit That Employed His Wife?

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 13, 2026 4:30 PM
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Did David Crowley Funnel Millions of Tax Dollars to a Nonprofit That Employed His Wife?
AP Photo/Kayla Wolf

David Crowley has no problem raising taxes and using the money of hardworking Wisconsinites to fund his pet causes. His campaign is vowing $2 billion in new spending to provide 'free' universal childcare to children in the state, and he's raised taxes in Milwaukee County every year he's been in office. He even used taxpayer dollars to lobby for the removal of police resource officers from Milwaukee Public Schools as part of an anti-police agenda.

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Now we're learning that Crowley approved more than $15 million in taxpayer funding for a nonprofit that employed his wife, Ericka Crowley.

Here's more:

The nonprofit, known as Community Advocates, received the funding through Milwaukee County’s Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA2) program, which provides aid to renters facing housing insecurity. Milwaukee County distributed more than $65 million in federal ERA2 funds through its partnership with Community Advocates since June 2020.

Ericka Crowley began working at Community Advocates in 2020, the same year her husband took office, according to a 2026 interview on Civic Media. She was later promoted to director of the Rental Housing Resource Center. She is currently listed in that role on the center’s website.

Crowley’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment asking whether he had any role in approving or overseeing Milwaukee County’s funding arrangement with Community Advocates, whether he disclosed any potential conflict of interest, and whether he was aware of any changes to her compensation during that period.

Community Advocates confirmed to the Caller that Crowley ultimately approved the contract but maintained that he “did not influence the decision making process for the ERA2 funding.”

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Simply incredible. This also casts Crowley's plan to give Wisconsin renters a "fair deal" into a whole new light. 

This is either massive corruption or a major conflict of interest. Either way, it's not a coincidence and it's not an accident.

Local media should absolutely be hammering Crowley on this.

No Republican would be able to get away with this.

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More than $65 million in federal rental assistance has been distributed in Milwaukee County through the partnership with Community Advocates.

Townhall reached out to the Crowley campaign for comment on this as well as to ask questions about what role, if any, Community Advocates played in drafting his "Fair Deal for Renters" plan and if Community Advocates would have a role in enforcing or enacting that policy.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | CORRUPTION | DEMOCRAT PARTY | TAXES | WISCONSIN
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