Did David Crowley Funnel Millions of Tax Dollars to a Nonprofit That Employed His Wife?

David Crowley has no problem raising taxes and using the money of hardworking Wisconsinites to fund his pet causes. His campaign is vowing $2 billion in new spending to provide 'free' universal childcare to children in the state, and he's raised taxes in Milwaukee County every year he's been in office. He even used taxpayer dollars to lobby for the removal of police resource officers from Milwaukee Public Schools as part of an anti-police agenda.

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Now we're learning that Crowley approved more than $15 million in taxpayer funding for a nonprofit that employed his wife, Ericka Crowley.

"Crowley’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment asking whether he had any role in approving or overseeing Milwaukee County’s funding arrangement with Community Advocates."https://t.co/ba5XjfrFvq via @dailycaller — Patrick McIlheran (@PaddyMacMke) October 12, 2026

Here's more:

The nonprofit, known as Community Advocates, received the funding through Milwaukee County’s Emergency Rental Assistance (ERA2) program, which provides aid to renters facing housing insecurity. Milwaukee County distributed more than $65 million in federal ERA2 funds through its partnership with Community Advocates since June 2020. Ericka Crowley began working at Community Advocates in 2020, the same year her husband took office, according to a 2026 interview on Civic Media. She was later promoted to director of the Rental Housing Resource Center. She is currently listed in that role on the center’s website. Crowley’s campaign did not respond to a request for comment asking whether he had any role in approving or overseeing Milwaukee County’s funding arrangement with Community Advocates, whether he disclosed any potential conflict of interest, and whether he was aware of any changes to her compensation during that period. Community Advocates confirmed to the Caller that Crowley ultimately approved the contract but maintained that he “did not influence the decision making process for the ERA2 funding.”

Simply incredible. This also casts Crowley's plan to give Wisconsin renters a "fair deal" into a whole new light.

Well this certainly seems fishy.



Great reporting by @DailyCaller. pic.twitter.com/nSi8PPYa1N — Megan Novak (@meganjnovak) October 12, 2026

This is either massive corruption or a major conflict of interest. Either way, it's not a coincidence and it's not an accident.

This is a major conflict of interest at the very least, or massive corruption at the most.



Report: Crowley Gave More than $15 Million in Federal Money to Wife's Employer https://t.co/Z5kqSRtTUW — Wisconsin Cowboy 🇺🇸🎸 (@Wisc_Cowboy) October 12, 2026

Local media should absolutely be hammering Crowley on this.

On today's "Dan O'Donnell Show," David Crowley faces questions about his administration directing $15 million in federal money to a nonprofit that partnered with Milwaukee County immediately after he was elected County Executive and then hired his wife. https://t.co/P2DueN74dP — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) October 13, 2026

No Republican would be able to get away with this.

David Crowley has steered over $65 million federal tax dollars to a housing non-profit that employs his wife.



His wife started working at Community Advocates in 2020, the same year he was first elected Milwaukee County Executive.



Milwaukee County has since distributed more than… pic.twitter.com/zntiWw69hR — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) October 13, 2026

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More than $65 million in federal rental assistance has been distributed in Milwaukee County through the partnership with Community Advocates.

Democrat @DavidCCrowley funneled millions in taxpayer dollars through a nonprofit that employed his wife.



Crowley DID NOT disclose the conflict of interest.



Crowley REFUSES to answer questions.



For Corrupt Crowley, his own interests come first, upholding the public's trust… pic.twitter.com/SpobnB4nRv — Wisconsin GOP (@WisGOP) October 13, 2026

Townhall reached out to the Crowley campaign for comment on this as well as to ask questions about what role, if any, Community Advocates played in drafting his "Fair Deal for Renters" plan and if Community Advocates would have a role in enforcing or enacting that policy.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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