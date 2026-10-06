There Was More Somali Gang Violence in Minnesota, and Officials Have No Real Plan to Address It

Over the weekend, Somali gang violence exploded in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Shots were fired outside the Eden Prairie High School which was holding its homecoming football game. Two individuals were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The game and homecoming dance were canceled.

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UPDATE from Eden Prairie on the double SHOOTING at the game:



At approximately 8:40 p.m. this evening, Eden Prairie Police responded to the Eden Prairie High School homecoming football game following a report of shots fired.



Two individuals were transported to the hospital with… pic.twitter.com/z6lRZ324Th — CrimeWatchMpls (@CrimeWatchMpls) October 3, 2026

Law enforcement confirmed that Somali gangs were responsible for the violence.

Law enforcement sources again confirm Somali gangs are responsible for tonight's shooting at the Eden Prairie game. https://t.co/Zjy9PHba0X — Liz Collin (@lizcollin) October 3, 2026

And it seems Eden Prairie has a burgeoning Somali gang war on its hands, because there were more shootings, including at a gas station in Eden Prairie.

From a reader: reports of gunfire near a gas station in Eden Prairie. Police on the scene. pic.twitter.com/0qmr91LfYS — Bill Glahn (@billglahn) October 6, 2026

Do you feel culturally enriched yet?

Friend tells me that two Somali gangs just opened fire on each other at Speedway gas station in Eden Prairie across the street from Kowalski’s grocery store. It appears there is an ongoing Somali gang war going on in Minnesota. Which explains the shootings across multiple cities. https://t.co/HnxePoYlUP — Investor_NICK (@Investor_NICK_) October 6, 2026

Remember, Democrats have told us the Somalis are the fabric of the community. Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said it, and Amy Klobuchar celebrated the 2017 election of the Somali president by holding an upside down American flag and bragging about making it easier for Somalis to send money back to Africa, including to the terrorist group Al-Shabaab.

Of course, the solution to this is for Minnesota taxpayers to fork over more of their hard-earned money to Somali thugs and fraudsters.

Somali leaders solution to solving violent gang crimes? Give their non-profits more taxpayers dollars.



What could go wrong? pic.twitter.com/fE2r4Ltg16 — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) October 5, 2026

The screenshot reads (emphasis added):

He agrees taht those working with youth in danger of heading down the wrong path need more help. "They need the resources, right? We need the resources to be able to help ... change a lot of the things that's going on throughout the city," Abdul-Ahad said. Resources, from volunteers to badly needed public dollars, have dwindled in recent years. Budget troubles at the city level threaten to cut them further.

Taxpayers lost $9 billion to Somali fraud. Now they want more money. Eden Prairie Mayor Ron Case wants a "regional task force" created to "address gang activity among East African youth."

The Mayor of Eden Prarie released a statement today calling for the creation of a "regional task force to address gang activity among East African youth" after Somali gang members shot up a high school football game last Friday.



And Democrats will still look you in the eye and… pic.twitter.com/Y9kLo0J25F — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 6, 2026

"Anyone attending a high school football game — or any event — in our community should never have to experience gunfire," Case's statement read. "What happen left me and many students, families, and community members shaken. Regional law enforcement agencies are already collaborating on the broader issue of gang violence and on the investigation of Friday night's shooting. But I believe the growing scope of this problem requires us to act with greater urgency. I am calling for the creation of a dedicated regional task for to address gang activity among East African youth — bringing together state, county, and local law enforcement, prosecutors, schools, social services, youth-service organizations and, importantly, Somali community leaders."

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Here's a better solution: call in ICE and deport them all.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

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