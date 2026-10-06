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There Was More Somali Gang Violence in Minnesota, and Officials Have No Real Plan to Address It

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 06, 2026 9:00 AM
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There Was More Somali Gang Violence in Minnesota, and Officials Have No Real Plan to Address It
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

Over the weekend, Somali gang violence exploded in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Shots were fired outside the Eden Prairie High School which was holding its homecoming football game. Two individuals were transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries. The game and homecoming dance were canceled.

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Law enforcement confirmed that Somali gangs were responsible for the violence.

And it seems Eden Prairie has a burgeoning Somali gang war on its hands, because there were more shootings, including at a gas station in Eden Prairie.

Do you feel culturally enriched yet?

Remember, Democrats have told us the Somalis are the fabric of the community. Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan said it, and Amy Klobuchar celebrated the 2017 election of the Somali president by holding an upside down American flag and bragging about making it easier for Somalis to send money back to Africa, including to the terrorist group Al-Shabaab.

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Of course, the solution to this is for Minnesota taxpayers to fork over more of their hard-earned money to Somali thugs and fraudsters.

The screenshot reads (emphasis added):

He agrees taht those working with youth in danger of heading down the wrong path need more help.

"They need the resources, right? We need the resources to be able to help ... change a lot of the things that's going on throughout the city," Abdul-Ahad said.

Resources, from volunteers to badly needed public dollars, have dwindled in recent years. Budget troubles at the city level threaten to cut them further.

Taxpayers lost $9 billion to Somali fraud. Now they want more money. Eden Prairie Mayor Ron Case wants a "regional task force" created to "address gang activity among East African youth."

"Anyone attending a high school football game — or any event — in our community should never have to experience gunfire," Case's statement read. "What happen left me and many students, families, and community members shaken. Regional law enforcement agencies are already collaborating on the broader issue of gang violence and on the investigation of Friday night's shooting. But I believe the growing scope of this problem requires us to act with greater urgency. I am calling for the creation of a dedicated regional task for to address gang activity among East African youth — bringing together state, county, and local law enforcement, prosecutors, schools, social services, youth-service organizations and, importantly, Somali community leaders."

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Here's a better solution: call in ICE and deport them all.

Editor’s Note: The American people overwhelmingly support President Trump’s law and order agenda.

Help us fight back against the Democrats and Soros-backed DAs that refuse to enforce our laws to hold criminals accountable. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CRIME | GUN VIOLENCE | MINNESOTA
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