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Mark Ruffalo Is a Hypocritical Election Denier

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Oct 05, 2026 9:00 AM
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Mark Ruffalo Is a Hypocritical Election Denier
AP Photo/Marco Ugarte

The Democrats: It's (D)ifferent when they do it. This writer is old enough to remember, with clarity, the 2000 election. That's when the Democrats' election denialism began, after George W. Bush won the presidential election despite the cluster that was Florida. This writer also knows someone who worked closely on that election and the recounts; there was no way Gore was going to win.

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But that didn't matter to Democrats. That election was "stolen," and that was the narrative we had to deal with for years, even after Bush won reelection in 2004. It got worse, however, after Hillary Clinton lost to President Trump in 2016. While President Trump has had several wins in the decade that followed, keeping Hillary from the Oval Office remains his greatest accomplishment.

The Left, however, has spent the last 10 years screaming about election fraud every single time they don't win, while they attack Republicans who question and fight back against their obvious and rampant election fraud.

Actor Mark Ruffalo doesn't seem to believe the polls that predict a blue wave this November, and he's warning Democrats that Elon Musk might manipulate voting machines to help Republicans. Remember when that was a right-wing conspiracy?

"Now we need to be on guard for what we may not see coming. Elon. That's the cybersecurity of these elections," Ruffalo said. "And while I'm not an expert, I've been talking to experts. And the one thing I've heard repeatedly is that there's a vulnerability of the votes, when they're transferred from the polling places to the county headquarters and then to the states."

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"Now that's three times those tallies are being transferred over the Internet, over the wire, over our phones," he continued. "We know that these systems are vulnerable."

Funny, when Republicans pushed for paper ballots and in-person voting, Democrats called it an attack on democracy. They made up lies about Russians hacking our elections, and ignored evidence of Chinese interference.

It's almost like these people have an agenda.

All you can do is laugh at this.

This is how you know they're preparing for a disappointing midterm. Then they can blame "election fraud" instead of their ridiculous policies.

Yes, and a network of leftists is working to disbar and discipline lawyers who fought against left-wing election fraud.

It will not surprise you that Ruffalo was singing a different tune when President Trump questioned elections.

Every. Single. Time.

In the 2020 post, Ruffalo wrote, "When Donald casts doubt on this election he is throwing out generations of the peaceful transition of power."

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Now Ruffalo is doing the same thing.

Yes. Immediately.

Only nutty when Republicans mention it.

When they are, everything is unicorns and rainbows.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | DONALD TRUMP | ELON MUSK | VOTER ID
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