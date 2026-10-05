Mark Ruffalo Is a Hypocritical Election Denier

The Democrats: It's (D)ifferent when they do it. This writer is old enough to remember, with clarity, the 2000 election. That's when the Democrats' election denialism began, after George W. Bush won the presidential election despite the cluster that was Florida. This writer also knows someone who worked closely on that election and the recounts; there was no way Gore was going to win.

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But that didn't matter to Democrats. That election was "stolen," and that was the narrative we had to deal with for years, even after Bush won reelection in 2004. It got worse, however, after Hillary Clinton lost to President Trump in 2016. While President Trump has had several wins in the decade that followed, keeping Hillary from the Oval Office remains his greatest accomplishment.

The Left, however, has spent the last 10 years screaming about election fraud every single time they don't win, while they attack Republicans who question and fight back against their obvious and rampant election fraud.

Actor Mark Ruffalo doesn't seem to believe the polls that predict a blue wave this November, and he's warning Democrats that Elon Musk might manipulate voting machines to help Republicans. Remember when that was a right-wing conspiracy?

Mark Ruffalo warns that Democrats need to be watchful for voting machine manipulation and suggests Elon Musk could be involved:



"We need to be on guard for what we may not see coming -- ELON."



"That's the cybersecurity of these elections."



"We know that these systems are… pic.twitter.com/NSWyjXdLEU — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 5, 2026

"Now we need to be on guard for what we may not see coming. Elon. That's the cybersecurity of these elections," Ruffalo said. "And while I'm not an expert, I've been talking to experts. And the one thing I've heard repeatedly is that there's a vulnerability of the votes, when they're transferred from the polling places to the county headquarters and then to the states."

"Now that's three times those tallies are being transferred over the Internet, over the wire, over our phones," he continued. "We know that these systems are vulnerable."

Funny, when Republicans pushed for paper ballots and in-person voting, Democrats called it an attack on democracy. They made up lies about Russians hacking our elections, and ignored evidence of Chinese interference.

It's almost like these people have an agenda.

🤣🤣 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 5, 2026

All you can do is laugh at this.

"Elon Musk is going to steal the election because he's good with computers!" -- That's basically where liberals are and they have no idea how retarded they sound. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) October 5, 2026

This is how you know they're preparing for a disappointing midterm. Then they can blame "election fraud" instead of their ridiculous policies.

Didn’t the Biden regime cancel people over this kind of talk? — Mary Magdalen (@Gr8LakesCzarina) October 5, 2026

Yes, and a network of leftists is working to disbar and discipline lawyers who fought against left-wing election fraud.

It will not surprise you that Ruffalo was singing a different tune when President Trump questioned elections.

Every. Single. Time.

In the 2020 post, Ruffalo wrote, "When Donald casts doubt on this election he is throwing out generations of the peaceful transition of power."

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Now Ruffalo is doing the same thing.

In order to stop Elon Musk from rigging our elections we must:



-Switch to paper ballots

-Enact Voter ID

-Mandate citizenship verification https://t.co/TeDhWbgVh7 — ALX (x/acc) 🎃🇺🇸 (@alx) October 5, 2026

Yes. Immediately.

Remember when stolen elections were dubbed nutty?? https://t.co/YD7Ose679Q — Christian Toto (@HollywoodInToto) October 5, 2026

Only nutty when Republicans mention it.

Notice how "the voting systems are vulnerable" only when they are NOT in power. 🤣 https://t.co/utLabmVxYU — Erikaaa (@ErikaCA47) October 5, 2026

When they are, everything is unicorns and rainbows.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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