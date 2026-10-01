Republican Attorney General Candidate Eric Toney Has the Backing of Wisconsin's Sheriffs

In addition to voting for governor and the state legislature, Wisconsin voters have a chance to elect a new Attorney General this November. Current Attorney General Josh Kaul has refused to cooperate with the Justice Department on cleaning up Wisconsin's voter rolls, he sued the Trump administration over rules protecting children from gender-mutilating "trans" procedures, and he waged war on religious charities in the state in retaliation for a Wisconsin State Supreme Court ruling that didn't go in Kaul's favor.

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Eric Toney, on the other hand, vows to put public safety first and bring back common-sense leadership to the state's Department of Justice. And he's announced that 75 percent of Wisconsin sheriffs have endorsed him, including Democrats and Independents.

Today, I was endorsed by over 75% of the sheriffs in Wisconsin -- including Democrats, Republicans, & Independents. They have my back because I’ll put public safety over politics and bring common-sense leadership back to the DOJ. pic.twitter.com/qBEP7jciiw — Eric Toney (@EricJToney) September 29, 2026

Toney has also vowed to end the delayed crime lab results that have further harmed victims and stalled justice.

Delayed crime lab results means justice denied for victims. I’m sick of Josh Kaul’s broken promises. It’s time for a change, and I’m asking you to join us in making that change on November 3. pic.twitter.com/GMPwwmIklq — Eric Toney (@EricJToney) September 30, 2026

Here's more:

The amount of time it takes to test crime lab kits continues to be an issue in the race for Wisconsin attorney general between Democrat Josh Kaul and Republican Eric Toney. Both candidates have touted endorsements from law enforcement. Toney, surrounded by members of law enforcement outside the Brown County Courthouse Tuesday afternoon, spoke on the issue of crime lab testing and the time it takes under Kaul, the Democratic attorney general. Brown County District Attorney David Lasee echoed the concern. “Those delays allow criminals to remain on our streets. Those delays ensure that victims are waiting for answers and waiting for justice,” Lasee said. ... Toney said the issue has delayed court cases for both victims and those accused. “I actually helped him get more crime lab analysts in that 2023 budget. We had a non-partisan audit come out about a year later and that audit showed that Josh Kaul hadn’t even filled those positions the legislature gave him,” said Eric Toney, Republican candidate for Wisconsin attorney general.

Brown County Sheriff Todd Delain is one of the sheriffs supporting Toney.

"I've worked with Eric Toney for years, and he answers the phone," Delain said. "This isn’t a Republican or Democrat issue for us. It’s about getting timely justice for victims and protecting our communities. It’s time for a change with new leadership at our Department of Justice. Eric Toney will fix the crime labs and give law enforcement a real partner in Madison, and that’s why I’m proud to endorse him."

Democrat Rebecca Smith, the Menominee County Sheriff, also endorsed Toney. "Eric has sat across the table from sheriffs for 13 years as a prosecutor. He listens, he shows up, and he delivers – he did it for prosecutors and public defenders alike when he led the District Attorneys Association. Eric Toney is putting public safety over politics everyday, and I’m proud to support him."

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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