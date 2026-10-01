Democrat Blake Gendebien’s ‘Trump Voter’ Campaign Ad Leaves Out One Rather Important Detail

Blake Gendebien is the Democrat running to fill Elise Stefanik's old seat in NY-21. Gendebien is running as a moderate, but his far-left record tells a different story. Gendebien is running to stop President Trump's agenda and wants to impeach Trump and his Cabinet. Gendebien has ties to the consultants who helped Zohran Mamdani in New York and Graham Platner in Maine, as well as hiring people who support full-blown communism and want to abolish capitalism.

Advertisement

Speaking of people Gendebien hired, Gendebien is running an ad featuring Eric "Tank" Richards, a supposed "former Trump voter." In the ad, "Tank" claims he's voting for Gendebien this year after voting for Trump in the past.

Tank voted for Trump, but this November he’s voting for me.



I'm a second-generation dairy farmer and small business owner, born and raised in Lisbon, NY. Tank knows I'll fight for the North Country, not a party.



No partisan games. Just common-sense leadership for our families,… pic.twitter.com/jJtGelNVVT — Blake for the North Country (@BlakeGendebien) September 26, 2026

"I voted for Trump and I'm voting for Blake Gendebien," Tank says. "Blake is somebody who knows what it's like to work every day for a living. He's a second-generation dairy farmer and he started a nonprofit that helps families fighting cancer. We need people like that in Congress. You don't get more North Country than Blake Gendebien."

The video also says Tank is a three-time Trump voter.

But public-source reports show Eric "Tank" Richards is not just a North Country voter. He was a former mechanic at Twin Mills Farm, which is owned by Black and Carmen Gendebien. In July of this year, local reporting showed that Gendebien was still paying Eric Richards while he took a leave of absence for a family crisis. Carmen Gendebien organized a GoFundMe and community support for the Richards and the families remained in contact after Richards left the farm.

Eric Richards' political affiliation could not be confirmed, but records showed that while he is registered to vote, Richards has not voted in any of the last four primary or general elections in New York. So much for that "Trump voter" who is switching to Gendebien.

Voters in New York deserve a Congressman who is honest and transparent. Blake Gendebien is neither. He has hidden his radical record from voters by running as a moderate, and now he's been caught lying about a "Trump voter" who is now voting for a Democrat.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.