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An Animal Rescue Is Under Fire From PETA for Its Insane Political Adoption Rules

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 25, 2026 8:30 AM
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An Animal Rescue Is Under Fire From PETA for Its Insane Political Adoption Rules
Jacksonville Humane Society via AP

If you've ever tried to adopt a pet from a rescue, you know some places make you jump through several hoops to bring home a dog or cat. You fill out applications, sometimes complete screenings that include home visits, and even undergo background checks. One rescue in New York City is taking it a step further and refusing to let conservatives adopt pets over politics.

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They're nuts. But it's New York City.

Incredible.

Here's more:

The dispute centers on Itty Bitty City Kitties, a Rockaway Beach-based rescue that describes itself as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit specializing in orphaned and neonatal kittens, feral cat welfare and adoptions. The organization is also listed among New York state’s registered pet rescues.

In a social media post reviewed by Fox News Digital, the rescue laid out a series of political positions it said could disqualify prospective adopters.

"MAGA? Nope."

"Conservative? Nope."

"‘I’m not political’? Nice loophole. Still nope."

An accompanying image of a kitten bore the message, "NO. F---ING. MAGA."

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LibsofTikTok shared a screenshot of the post.

According to Fox News, Director Samantha Knox said the rescue "considers public conduct and demonstrated values" when screening adopters. Knox says "celebrating harm or abuse" is one of the "biggest red flags in animal rescue."

Knox also said that "MAGA is a political movement and ideology, not a recognized political party," and that the rescue considers any social movement that "normalizes cruelty" to be "actionable conduct."

But we bet they'll let people who celebrated Charlie Kirk's death adopt kittens.

Yes, they would.

The policy is so bad and radical that even People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is calling out the agency. Yes, PETA thinks this rescue has taken things too far.

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PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk told Fox News, "Homeless animals don't care which side of abortion you are on or whether you believe in global warming or support Palestine or Israel ... they care if you love them and will give them a good home."

What's really sad is that innocent kittens will be harmed because of politics, and the rescue doesn't seem to care. This is the same mentality that drove the Left to prohibit Christians from adopting children or force Catholic agencies to place kids with gay couples. Instead of getting their way, children suffered.

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News Topics CONSERVATISM | FOX NEWS | LIBS OF TIKTOK | NEW YORK | WOKE
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