An Animal Rescue Is Under Fire From PETA for Its Insane Political Adoption Rules

If you've ever tried to adopt a pet from a rescue, you know some places make you jump through several hoops to bring home a dog or cat. You fill out applications, sometimes complete screenings that include home visits, and even undergo background checks. One rescue in New York City is taking it a step further and refusing to let conservatives adopt pets over politics.

Advertisement

A New York City kitten rescue is refusing to let MAGA supporters, conservatives, or self-described apolitical people adopt cats — posting an image of a kitten with the words "NO. F---ING. MAGA." and listing of political positions it said could disqualify prospective adopters.… pic.twitter.com/mJ0j4Gtc23 — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) September 24, 2026

They're nuts. But it's New York City.

The rescue's social media post laid it out explicitly:



"MAGA? Nope."

"Conservative? Nope."

"'I'm not political'? Nice loophole. Still nope."



The post drew wider attention after Libs of TikTok shared it on X, prompting Fox News Digital to ask the rescue directly whether the… — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) September 24, 2026

Incredible.

Here's more:

The dispute centers on Itty Bitty City Kitties, a Rockaway Beach-based rescue that describes itself as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit specializing in orphaned and neonatal kittens, feral cat welfare and adoptions. The organization is also listed among New York state’s registered pet rescues. In a social media post reviewed by Fox News Digital, the rescue laid out a series of political positions it said could disqualify prospective adopters. "MAGA? Nope." "Conservative? Nope." "‘I’m not political’? Nice loophole. Still nope." An accompanying image of a kitten bore the message, "NO. F---ING. MAGA."

LibsofTikTok shared a screenshot of the post.

Woke pet adoption organization in NYC is openly BRAGGING about discriminating against conservatives and non-political people.



They will approve adoptions for those who identify with their radical Leftist ideology.



"NO. F*CKING. MAGA"



Cc @AAGDhillon pic.twitter.com/IVTI7NwGwG — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) September 23, 2026

According to Fox News, Director Samantha Knox said the rescue "considers public conduct and demonstrated values" when screening adopters. Knox says "celebrating harm or abuse" is one of the "biggest red flags in animal rescue."

Knox also said that "MAGA is a political movement and ideology, not a recognized political party," and that the rescue considers any social movement that "normalizes cruelty" to be "actionable conduct."

But we bet they'll let people who celebrated Charlie Kirk's death adopt kittens.

The rescue also used its platform for other political messaging. On Sept. 10, it posted an image of a kitten with the words "Kittens. Don't. Mourn. Nazis." — published exactly one year after conservative activist Charlie Kirk was assassinated.



Full story here 👇 — Fox News Politics (@foxnewspolitics) September 24, 2026

Yes, they would.

The policy is so bad and radical that even People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) is calling out the agency. Yes, PETA thinks this rescue has taken things too far.

Advertisement

PETA founder Ingrid Newkirk told Fox News, "Homeless animals don't care which side of abortion you are on or whether you believe in global warming or support Palestine or Israel ... they care if you love them and will give them a good home."

What's really sad is that innocent kittens will be harmed because of politics, and the rescue doesn't seem to care. This is the same mentality that drove the Left to prohibit Christians from adopting children or force Catholic agencies to place kids with gay couples. Instead of getting their way, children suffered.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.