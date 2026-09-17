Bob Brooks Tries to Clean Up His Financial Mess

In July, Townhall reported on the troubling financial history of Bob Brooks, the Democrat challenging incumbent Republican Ryan Mackenzie in Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District. The problematic finances included two suspicious donations totaling $7,000. Those donations came in the form of a $3,500 primary individual donation from a "Jennifer Crook" and another $3,500 primary individual donation from a "Jennifer Brooks." Both came from the same address and violated campaign finance laws, which allow a maximum of $3,500 for the primary election and $3,500 for the general.

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Jennifer Brooks is Bob Brooks' wife, and her maiden name is Crook. Politico confirmed on July 13 that the Brooks campaign acknowledged that both donations came from Jennifer Brooks.

But there were more issues with Brooks' finances. He was also part of ongoing litigation that alleged Brooks transferred property to his current wife to avoid having to pay his former in-laws a $130,000 debt relating to the 2008 sale of a property. That year, Brooks' former in-laws transferred residential property to Brooks and his first wife, including fronting the cost of subdividing the property for $55,000. Brooks and his first wife reportedly signed a promissory note for what they owed on the property but never paid. He was sued, and a $130,000 judgment was entered against him in 2020. Brooks appealed and lost in a unanimous Pennsylvania Superior Court ruling. In 2022, the court entered a judgment for $130,000 against Brooks.

As part of that suit, Brooks' former in-laws alleged there was "fraudulent conveyance" in an effort to avoid that judgment. Brooks' first wife is named Jennifer Lynne Brooks, and his current wife is named Jennifer Lynn Brooks (nee Crook). The current lawsuit against Brooks alleges he sought to obscure the identity of his second wife by using a quitclaim deed and their similar names to avoid paying the $130,000 judgment.

Brooks also faced other financial troubles, including judgments, liens, and foreclosures. It was so bad that Brooks appeared to be ducking debates with Mackenzie to hide his record from voters.

But the economic mess finally caught up with Brooks, and now he's trying to clean it up before the election, but only after Mackenzie called Brooks out on September 10.

Pennsylvania's @Ryan_Mackenzie SLAMS Scumbag Democrat @VoteBobBrooks, who:



❌Stole over $160,000 from his own family

❌Apologized for supporting the police

❌Called volunteer firefighters “sh*tbags”



“That’s what CRAZY looks like!” pic.twitter.com/DobQpwsBDi — NRCC (@NRCC) September 10, 2026

"And when it comes to federal resources for our community, I brought home over $160 million to help our health systems and local manufacturers and provide much-needed resources for our first responders," Mackenzie said. "That is what common sense looks like, folks."

"Now, put that in contrast to my opponent," he continued. "A far-left nutjob by the name of Bob Brooks ... Bob Brooks was handpicked by the Democratic establishment. But let me tell you about Bob Brooks. He stole over $160,000 from his own family and then refused to pay it back. Bob Brooks has apologized for supporting the police. And shockingly, he even called volunteer firefighters 's**tbags' and 'scabs' on his own Facebook page because he said they were taking away jobs from union firefighters."

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"That's what crazy looks like. So why would the Democrats recruit Bob Brooks? Because he will do the bidding for the establishment Democrats and far-left radicals who are funding his campaign. If he's elected, he has said he will repeal the Working Families Tax Cuts, and that means going back to wide-open borders and open taxes," Mackenzie added.

According to a press release from the Mackenzie campaign, Brooks has finally settled that $130,000 lawsuit. The exact terms of the settlement are undisclosed, and it raises more questions that voters deserve answers to.

Who repaid the money, and how much did they pay? What are the terms of the secret settlement, and why are they hidden from the public? Why did Bob Brooks drag his family through court for two decades and ignore court orders to repay the money?

Should his allegedly fraudulent paperwork that was filed with the court or his alleged attempted mortgage fraud disqualify him from office?

Why did Brooks settle this case if it was a "joke," as he claimed?

Voters in Pennsylvania's 7th Congressional District deserve to know these answers.

"After many years of refusing to pay the court-ordered judgment against him, Bob Brooks paid back the money he stole only after Congressman Mackenzie called him out for his disgraceful behavior against his own family,” said Mackenzie for Congress campaign manager Andres Weller. “For his own selfish interests, Bob Brooks is desperately hoping this issue will now go away, but until the full details of this secret settlement “agreement” are released to the public - including who paid off the debt, what were the terms of the agreement, and if all parties are now allowed to speak openly - this issue remains unresolved with voters."

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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