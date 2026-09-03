Is There Anything Gavin Newsom Doesn't Lie About?

Gavin Newsom likes to hide behind his dyslexia to excuse his behavior every time he's caught telling a whopper of a lie. And he does that frequently. He even played the victim when someone accused him of being "historically illiterate," hiding behind his condition to say the term — which perfectly describes Newsom — was an ableist dig at his condition.

Advertisement

The thing with Newsom is, he's slick but he's not smart enough to keep track of all his lies. Just the other day, he said he didn't have any clue that his $7.5 million mansion had an expansive wine cellar. Now he's been caught in another lie, saying we never see him reading speeches because he can't read.

Gavin Newsom: You've never seen me read a speech because I can't read.



(There are many videos online of him reading speeches.)



What a terrible campaign for President. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/8Nobwv9rZb — MAZE (@mazemoore) September 1, 2026

"I've never read a speech," Newsom claimed. "I can't read. I can't write."

Sorry, but if you can't read and write, you're unqualified to be the President of the United States. Reading and writing are part of the job.

Then the video jumps to a clip of Newsom insulting voters and lying again about reading speeches.

"I'm no better than you," he said. "You know, I'm a 960 SAT guy. I cannot ... you've never seen me read a speech because I cannot read a speech."

Then, for the coup de grâce, the video jumps to Newsom reading a speech.

"Representing every possible color and creed and community. And that diversity, in the words of the late Kevin Starr, is the persistent DNA code of California," he said in the speech. He then goes on to read from the speech for more than a minute.

Dude is just an amazing gaffe machine. It's like he thinks he can just call someone and get the bad stuff erased. — Mad Bomber Hat (@MadBomberHat) September 2, 2026

Well, he thinks he can throw journalists in prison if they expose welfare fraud in California, so he probably thinks he can jail them for reporting on his lies, too.

He is a genuine sociopath — Secular Conservative (@SecularConserv1) September 1, 2026

It's hard to argue with this.

Of course Newsom can read and write, but the fact he lies about it also makes him unqualified to be the President.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.