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Another Massachusetts Mom Killed Her Kids and Here's What She's Asking of the Courts

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 11, 2026 7:30 AM
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Another Massachusetts Mom Killed Her Kids and Here's What She's Asking of the Courts
Sean Krajacic/The Kenosha News via AP, Pool

What is going on in Massachusetts? The state that has given us the travesty that is the Lindsay Clancy trial has another mother facing charges for murdering her two children as well. Now that mother, 49-year-old Janette MacAusland, is asking the judge to dismiss her case due to "mental illness."

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"I would suggest that given my client has no record, given the fact that we are now at the four-month mark and we still can't even have a projected exact date of presentation or follow-up presentation, that the court, within its duty and obligation, has to either dismiss or set a reasonable bail with conditions," said her attorney. "I would suggest that reasonable bail would be $25,000."

Later on, the attorney appears to be speaking outside the courtroom.

"This is not Lindsay Clancy 2.0," he said. "Janette MacAusland is her own woman. But there's been a discussion, a discourse that's opened up in this country about whether or not we wanna criminalize mental illness. And I'm hoping that this district attorney's office and the new district attorney-elect takes a look at this and takes a different approach in how we prosecute women suffering from profound mental health problems."

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This is, no pun intended, insane. Now women can claim insanity or mental illness, kill their children, and face no consequences.

The only people who will go to prison are white men.

Yes, the judge got this one right.

That is the inevitable outcome, and no one can say they weren't warned.

Or, eventually, they'll start forcibly sterilizing women.

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What could possibly go wrong here?

Mental illness should be an aggravating factor because if your claim is you're so mentally unstable you might snap and kill children, you don't belong in society.

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News Topics CRIME | MASSACHUSETTS | MENTAL HEALTH | PARENTAL RIGHTS
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