Another Massachusetts Mom Killed Her Kids and Here's What She's Asking of the Courts

What is going on in Massachusetts? The state that has given us the travesty that is the Lindsay Clancy trial has another mother facing charges for murdering her two children as well. Now that mother, 49-year-old Janette MacAusland, is asking the judge to dismiss her case due to "mental illness."

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Attorney for a Massachusetts mother who allegedly murdered her two children (not Lindsay Clancy) asks for her case to be dismissed, cites "mental illness."



Janette MacAusland, 49, is accused of killing her two children, Kai and Ella MacAusland, ages 6 and 7.



"I'm hoping that… pic.twitter.com/VfUfh7NygQ — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 10, 2026

"I would suggest that given my client has no record, given the fact that we are now at the four-month mark and we still can't even have a projected exact date of presentation or follow-up presentation, that the court, within its duty and obligation, has to either dismiss or set a reasonable bail with conditions," said her attorney. "I would suggest that reasonable bail would be $25,000."

Later on, the attorney appears to be speaking outside the courtroom.

"This is not Lindsay Clancy 2.0," he said. "Janette MacAusland is her own woman. But there's been a discussion, a discourse that's opened up in this country about whether or not we wanna criminalize mental illness. And I'm hoping that this district attorney's office and the new district attorney-elect takes a look at this and takes a different approach in how we prosecute women suffering from profound mental health problems."

This is, no pun intended, insane. Now women can claim insanity or mental illness, kill their children, and face no consequences.

Yes...for women it will be "Mental Illness"



For Minorities it will be "Socioeconomic factors"



For Illegals it will be "Trauma" from fear of being deported — Jason Robertson (@JRobFromMN) September 10, 2026

The only people who will go to prison are white men.

She confessed to strangling her 7-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter, then fled to Vermont. Asking the court to cut her loose or toss the case because the medical examiner is still finishing the paperwork is grotesque. The judge was right to keep her locked up — 🇺🇲Nevada Liberty 1864🇺🇲 (@NevadaLiberty64) September 10, 2026

Yes, the judge got this one right.

This will not end well.



We will start seeing kids being taken from their mothers for post partum depression next.



Just watch. It will happen. — Dr. Fan of the Little Flower (@TheresaMer19530) September 11, 2026

That is the inevitable outcome, and no one can say they weren't warned.

Or, eventually, they'll start forcibly sterilizing women.

Mentally ill women who kill their children in Massachusetts know they will be judged by a jury of their peers.



Other mentally ill women. https://t.co/38oNAEU36P — Gerry Callahan (@GerryCallahan) September 10, 2026

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What could possibly go wrong here?

Women have discovered that murder is legal if you're just a smol bean. This is what happens when you treat mental illness as a mitigating, rather than aggravating, factor. https://t.co/MuKs0fSSxq — Andrew "The Kid" Glidden (@asglidden) September 10, 2026

Mental illness should be an aggravating factor because if your claim is you're so mentally unstable you might snap and kill children, you don't belong in society.

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