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Jerry Seinfeld Is Headlining a Portugal Comedy Festival, and the Usual Suspects Are Mad About It

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 11, 2026 3:15 PM
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Jerry Seinfeld Is Headlining a Portugal Comedy Festival, and the Usual Suspects Are Mad About It
Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld has been the target of pro-Palestine, antisemitic activists for a while now. Seinfeld always manages to handle them like the professional he is, but now he's being ostracized by his fellow comedians for taking part in a comedy festival in Portugal.

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Why?

Because Seinfeld is Jewish.

Here's more:

A rash of performers have dropped out of a Portuguese comedy festival after it was announced that Jerry Seinfeld will headline it, in apparent protest of the Jewish-American comedian’s support for the State of Israel.

The Lisbon International Humor Festival, scheduled to take place October 29-November 1, is set to be Seinfeld’s live debut in the country. Tickets for his performance are selling for 60-220 euros ($70 to $256).

Several of the artists who pulled out made oblique references to Seinfeld, but none named the comedian, or his support for Israel, explicitly.


Actress Inês Aires Pereira wrote on Instagram Saturday: “A festival includes many artists, and in this case, one of the names insistently defends ideas and actions that I consider indefensible.”

“We cannot relativize or normalize genocide,” she said. Israel strongly rejects accusations it has committed genocide in the Gaza Strip, where two years of war left some 70,000 dead, around a third to a quarter of whom were combatants, according to military estimates.

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"It's just about opposing Zionism."

Sure.

These people are dangerous, stupid hypocrites.

No one ever accused these people of being smart.

Bingo. "Anti-Zionism" is a lie.

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There's clearly a double standard here.

They'll manage somehow. Let these comedians and performers metaphorically shoot their careers in the foot. Seinfeld will lose no sleep and no money over their little snit fit.

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News Topics ANTISEMITISM | ISRAEL | JERRY MORAN | PALESTINIANS | PRO-PALESTINIAN
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