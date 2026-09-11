Jerry Seinfeld Is Headlining a Portugal Comedy Festival, and the Usual Suspects Are Mad About It

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld has been the target of pro-Palestine, antisemitic activists for a while now. Seinfeld always manages to handle them like the professional he is, but now he's being ostracized by his fellow comedians for taking part in a comedy festival in Portugal.

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Why?

Because Seinfeld is Jewish.

Comedians are pulling out of a festival in Portugal because Jerry Seinfeld is headlining.



His offense? Being Jewish.



Seinfeld is not an Israeli politician, soldier, or government official.



But the fact that he is Jewish and has a connection to Israel is apparently enough to… — Aviva Klompas (@AvivaKlompas) September 9, 2026

Here's more:

A rash of performers have dropped out of a Portuguese comedy festival after it was announced that Jerry Seinfeld will headline it, in apparent protest of the Jewish-American comedian’s support for the State of Israel. The Lisbon International Humor Festival, scheduled to take place October 29-November 1, is set to be Seinfeld’s live debut in the country. Tickets for his performance are selling for 60-220 euros ($70 to $256). Several of the artists who pulled out made oblique references to Seinfeld, but none named the comedian, or his support for Israel, explicitly.

Actress Inês Aires Pereira wrote on Instagram Saturday: “A festival includes many artists, and in this case, one of the names insistently defends ideas and actions that I consider indefensible.” “We cannot relativize or normalize genocide,” she said. Israel strongly rejects accusations it has committed genocide in the Gaza Strip, where two years of war left some 70,000 dead, around a third to a quarter of whom were combatants, according to military estimates.

"It's just about opposing Zionism."

Sure.

It gets worse - one singer (Carolina Deslandes) who pulled out just headlined a communist festival (Avante) where the organization invited as guests 2 palestinian terrorist organizations including the PFLP who took part in the October 7 massacre and kept the Bibas hostages. — Romeu in ˢPain 🇺🇦🇪🇺🇻🇪 (@romeu) September 9, 2026

These people are dangerous, stupid hypocrites.

boycotting a comedy festival because of Jews is like boycotting a wine festival because of wine. — Alex Oppenheimer (@Alexoppenheimer) September 9, 2026

No one ever accused these people of being smart.

This is what Jews are talking about when we say anti-Zionism is antisemitism. Seinfeld won't call half of the world's Jews modern Nazis, so even this billionaire with global name recognition is being discriminated against. Consider how they treat average Jews. https://t.co/1grU0K12as — Alex גדעון בן װעלװל (@JewishWonk) September 9, 2026

Bingo. "Anti-Zionism" is a lie.

Portugal also recently hosted a concent by openly antisemitic Kanye West, despite widespread protests.

When antisemitism is creeping into formerly hugely supportive Portugal, you know how big a problem it is becoming. https://t.co/3DIVPkB8u5 — Keith Mills (@KeithMillsD7) September 9, 2026

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There's clearly a double standard here.

How will an event continue with a few people no one has ever heard of boycotting it? https://t.co/tfe8i2J3P9 — Derek Hunter (@derekahunter) September 10, 2026

They'll manage somehow. Let these comedians and performers metaphorically shoot their careers in the foot. Seinfeld will lose no sleep and no money over their little snit fit.

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