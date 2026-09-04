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We Learned More About Why the 'Wheel of Fortune' Announcer Was Suspended

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 04, 2026 12:00 PM
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We Learned More About Why the 'Wheel of Fortune' Announcer Was Suspended
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Earlier this week, we learned that Jim Thornton, the longtime voice announcer of "Wheel of Fortune," was suspended from the show pending an investigation by Sony Pictures Television. The suspension, which happened recently, stemmed from an incident on a commercial flight in May. A passenger reportedly complained about Thornton to a flight attendant, and police met Thornton at the gate.

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According to Thornton's lawyer, police spoke with him for less than five minutes and released him without charges.

But now The New York Post is reporting the alleged reason why the passenger reported him to a flight attendant, and photos show Thornton was using a "pedophilia chatroom" on the flight.

Here's more:

New photos show suspended “Wheel of Fortune” announcer Jim Thornton looking at an alleged pedophilia chatroom while on an airplane.

Thornton, 61, is seen looking at a laptop while on an American Airlines flight in pics published by TMZ Thursday. A close-up of the screen shows disturbing messages including, “A nice hangout for kids. Saw a couple of cute boys and a hot little girl.”

Another message reads, “All-you-can-eat Boyffet.”

From the timestamps, it appears Thornton — who’s wearing a “Wheel of Fortune” jacket in the pics — was in the chatroom for almost an hour.

TMZ shared the photos, taken by a fellow passenger, showing Thornton in the chatroom on his laptop during the flight. That passenger told TMZ that the messages she saw made her believe it was a "chatroom for pedophiles."

Thornton's attorney, Allison Hart, also told TMZ that he had "become active in suicide-prevention advocacy since losing a close family member to suicide two years ago, and he has spent time visiting chat rooms offering support to individuals suffering from suicidal ideation." She also said Thornton would visit a suicide prevention website — 988 Lifeline — and its chat forum, chat.988lifeline. Thornton claims he was given the link to the chatroom he was on from an "acquaintance" at the suicide prevention groups and Thornton says he left the chatroom when he realized what it was.

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In short, Thornton is claiming it was a mistake, and his attorney said he left the website when he realized what it was.

As we reported earlier, police met with Thornton, questioned him, and released him without charges.

Thornton will continue to appear on already taped episodes of "Wheel of Fortune," but Sony Pictures Television has said his position will be "recast." Whether that's temporary or permanent was not clear.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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News Topics CRIME | ENTERTAINMENT | MENTAL HEALTH
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