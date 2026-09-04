While Democrats Complain About the Indianapolis ICE Search, Here's Who ICE Is Taking Off the Streets

ICE is surging immigration enforcement in Indianapolis, and Mayor Joe Hogsett, a Democrat, is not happy about it. That's par for the course for Democrats, who oppose protecting innocent Americans from illegal aliens.

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The lack of transparency & communication from federal authorities surrounding immigration enforcement in Indianapolis is unacceptable. Please read my latest update and see the resources for all our neighbors at this time. pic.twitter.com/PkZKMQ03w0 — Mayor Joe Hogsett (@IndyMayorJoe) September 3, 2026

The memo reads (emphasis added):

In recent days, Indianapolis has seen an increase in ICE activity, carried out without any advance notice to my office and without transparency about procedures and intent. Since these operations began, my office has contacted federal authorities who declined to provide us with any information specific to this increased enforcement activity. This lack of communication is unacceptable and is causing confusion and fear among our neighbors. Children are afraid to go to school, and parents are afraid to send them. Older residents are skipping medical appointments and trips to the grocery store. That is not law and order; that is cruelty. While immigration enforcement is under the authority of the federal government, the City of Indianapolis will continue to demand transparency, due process, and clear communication regarding federal actions. What we have seen in recent days does not meet the standards we expect from our local law enforcement agencies — much less what we should expect from federal officials. My responsibility is to protect the family and stability of this city, and we will continue pressing for federal practices that respect due process, community trust, and the dignity of all who call indianapolis home.

The memo then reminds illegal aliens of their rights, including the right to remain silent, and it tells them to remain calm and not to run from ICE agents. It also says they should demand a judicial warrant before letting agents into their home and that they have a right to speak with an attorney if elected.

Here's who Hogsett is defending. Isidro Gonzalez-Candido is accused of cutting the bedroom screen and kidnapping a seven-year-old girl. He then allegedly took her to his apartment, where he was found naked, and the girl had no pants on. He's been charged with child molestation, kidnapping, and criminal confinement.

New details in the kidnapping and child molestation case I first told you about on Tuesday.



According to the probable case Isidro Gonzalez-Candido is accused of using scissors to cut open a window screen and kidnapped a 7-year-old girl from her bedroom.



The little girl talked… pic.twitter.com/O7H2rOdk1Q — Angela Ganote (@angelaganote) September 3, 2026

According to Fox59, the child told police that Gonzalez-Candido molested her. Family members had found the girl at Gonzalez-Candido's home.

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He also had no prior criminal history, so Democrats would want ICE to leave him alone. Now the life of a little girl is forever altered.

Right now Gonzalez-Candido is being held without bond and his next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.

Editor’s Note: ICE and CBP continue to put themselves in harm's way in order to protect America’s sovereignty and to keep our streets safe.

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