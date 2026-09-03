Another Democrat Proved Why Her Party Lost White Male Voters

If the Democrats continue wondering why they've lost the support of white men, perhaps they should look at this video from one of their Congressional candidates. Marni Von Wilpert has served on the San Diego City Council since 2020 and is running for Congress in California's 48th District.

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She's now saying that San Diego has given "too much money" to white, male business owners. You'll not be surprised to know that Von Wilpert says this is a problem she must now "fix."

Democrat Congressional candidate Marni Von Wilpert says San Diego gives too much money to white people:



"Women and minorities...have a stark disparity in the amount of contracts they are awarded compared to businesses owned by white men...we have...to fix it." pic.twitter.com/OlZ062YfDW — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 2, 2026

"The city of San Diego did a study on our procurement, which is the process by which our government hires outside contracts for ... goods, services, or construction equipment and the actual building," she said. "And we found that women and minorities and veteran-owned businesses and people with disabilities have a stark disparity in the amount of contracts they are awarded compared to businesses owned by white men."

Right. Because we all know how women and disabled business owners want to go out and build roads or other construction projects.

"So I'm glad the city did this study because we're the first city of our size to do this. We have to figure out how to fix it," Von Wilpert continued. "I'm happy to delve into this more but that's why I'm here. And that's why procurement is so important; it's city services to the public a lot of dollars of the tables and we need to figure out how to get more women into these contracts."

They're going to engage in discrimination against white men while hiring incompetent or unqualified women-owned businesses to do the work.

That will likely then have to be fixed by those evil white male-owned businesses.

Discrimination based on race and gender is illegal, but Von Wilpert doesn't care. This is (D)ifferent.

Yeah, toss the cash at firms based on melanin, torch federal law, and hand the job to rookies who've never touched the work—then pray they don't torch the whole d**n thing. Minorities already get first dibs on government contracts for decades. They skip the bid? Maybe they just… — Wallyworld 🇺🇸 (@rustypeter) September 2, 2026

That doesn't matter. If the bridge collapses, at least the company that built it poorly was diverse.

The modern Leftist racism demonstrated here. https://t.co/JZWiIjBDtg — PD (@PD59306212) September 3, 2026

This is racism, and it's unconstitutional.

The only metric for awarding government contracts should be who can do the job properly, on time, and on budget. The race, gender, and disability status of the business owner or employees is secondary. Then again, this isn't Von Wilpert's money on the line. If San Diego hires an incompetent contractor, they'll just spend more taxpayer money to fix it.

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