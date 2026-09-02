Fail, Britannia: Birmingham City Council Just Voted to Remove These From Public View

The U.K. has fallen. For years, British authorities have made a habit of jailing Brits not for actual crimes, but for the Orwellian concept of "hate crimes" and "thought crimes." Because the U.K. has imported millions of people from nations that are diametrically opposed to Western values and culture, the things that define the once-Great Britain are now "offensive."

Advertisement

That's why the Birmingham council is working to ban the Union Jack and St. George's flag now. Of course, they're saying it's a matter of "public safety." And if you violate this ban, you could go to jail or face insane fines.

Birmingham council moves to ban British and St George's flags 'to protect public safety' https://t.co/4vTHjzVF60 — Daily Mail (@DailyMail) August 28, 2026

Here's more:

Birmingham city council wants to remove British flags from the streets of the city “to protect public safety”. On Wednesday, the council – run by a coalition of the Liberal Democrats, the Greens and independents – launched legal action to ban raising Union Flags or St George’s Crosses. If Birmingham council is granted an injunction, anyone who put up flags near roads without its permission would face as long as two years in prison or an unlimited fine.

Why is it an issue of "public safety"? Seems that if there are people who get violent over seeing the flags that represent the country they migrated to, that's a problem easily solved by removing the violent people.

Why don't they hand out pamphlets explaining the flag to migrants too? They already do that with pamphlets telling "asylum seekers" not to rape women.

Resist. When a country orders you not to fly a national flag, they are either corrupt or the enemy. Now this city council is the enemy. Fly your flags proudly. Shame on that city council for bending to the demands of the Muslim invaders. pic.twitter.com/VgXVERExiX — John Bulkeley (@bulkeley_john) August 29, 2026

In this case, it's both. They're corrupt and the enemy.

How about arresting the people that are making it unsafe 🤷🏻‍♀️ — Princess Lottie (@TeddieBiscuit) August 29, 2026

Apparently, that's racist now.

Birmingham council claiming they want to ban the St George’s Cross and Union Jack “for public safety” is an absolute joke. This has nothing to do with lampposts or workers. It’s about the demographic reality of the city. They don’t want English flags flying in streets that no… — Unfiltered Geordie (@Toon_Unfiltered) August 29, 2026

"They don’t want English flags flying in streets that no longer look or feel English. That’s the real reason. They call it cohesion. We call it erasure. This is how they take over," the user wrote.

This is correct, too.

A government who wants to ban their own flag to appease invading Muslims is a government who needs to be IMMEDIATELY overthrown by force. https://t.co/IH3HzbjU5q — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) August 29, 2026

Advertisement

That's what it'll come to.

And this does not bode well for women. While the authorities think that handing out pamphlets to migrants will get them to understand that British women have rights, the truth is this: they will capitulate to the invaders. And when those migrants become the majority, all British law, culture, and society will go away.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.