DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Fail, Britannia: Birmingham City Council Just Voted to Remove These From Public View

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 02, 2026 7:35 AM
Advertisement
Fail, Britannia: Birmingham City Council Just Voted to Remove These From Public View
AP Photo/Matt Dunham, FILE

The U.K. has fallen. For years, British authorities have made a habit of jailing Brits not for actual crimes, but for the Orwellian concept of "hate crimes" and "thought crimes." Because the U.K. has imported millions of people from nations that are diametrically opposed to Western values and culture, the things that define the once-Great Britain are now "offensive."

Advertisement

That's why the Birmingham council is working to ban the Union Jack and St. George's flag now. Of course, they're saying it's a matter of "public safety." And if you violate this ban, you could go to jail or face insane fines.

Here's more:

Birmingham city council wants to remove British flags from the streets of the city “to protect public safety”.

On Wednesday, the council – run by a coalition of the Liberal Democrats, the Greens and independents – launched legal action to ban raising Union Flags or St George’s Crosses.

If Birmingham council is granted an injunction, anyone who put up flags near roads without its permission would face as long as two years in prison or an unlimited fine.

Why is it an issue of "public safety"? Seems that if there are people who get violent over seeing the flags that represent the country they migrated to, that's a problem easily solved by removing the violent people.

Why don't they hand out pamphlets explaining the flag to migrants too? They already do that with pamphlets telling "asylum seekers" not to rape women.

Recommended
Watch This CNN Guest Shut Down a Leftist Atlantic Writer's Laughable Take on Capitalism Matt Vespa Scott Bessent Took Canada and Iran to the Cleaners Yesterday Matt Vespa
Advertisement

In this case, it's both. They're corrupt and the enemy.

Apparently, that's racist now.

"They don’t want English flags flying in streets that no longer look or feel English. That’s the real reason. They call it cohesion. We call it erasure. This is how they take over," the user wrote.

This is correct, too.

Advertisement

That's what it'll come to.

And this does not bode well for women. While the authorities think that handing out pamphlets to migrants will get them to understand that British women have rights, the truth is this: they will capitulate to the invaders. And when those migrants become the majority, all British law, culture, and society will go away.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting exposing the radical left and woke media? Support our work so we can keep bringing you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CENSORSHIP | ISLAM | LAW AND ORDER | UNITED KINGDOM
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Watch This CNN Guest Shut Down a Leftist Atlantic Writer's Laughable Take on Capitalism

Watch This CNN Guest Shut Down a Leftist Atlantic Writer's Laughable Take on Capitalism

Matt Vespa
Scott Bessent Took Canada and Iran to the Cleaners Yesterday

Scott Bessent Took Canada and Iran to the Cleaners Yesterday

Matt Vespa
Lindsay Clancy's 'Fans' Just Gave Her Lawyer a New Title and It's Gross

Lindsay Clancy's 'Fans' Just Gave Her Lawyer a New Title and It's Gross

Amy Curtis

Trending on Townhall Videos