Zohran Mamdani's Wife Just Jetted Off on Another Islamic Retreat

Rama Duwaji, wife of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, just took another international trip to spend time with Islam. This time, she headed to Portugal to be an "artist in residence" with The Woman Sanctuary during their "Journey Through Islamic Calligraphy" retreat.

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NYC first lady Rama Duwaji jets off to Europe for posh Islamic calligraphy retreat https://t.co/DVxCcJsvHI pic.twitter.com/Yt6vxMEYUE — New York Post (@nypost) August 29, 2026

Here's more:

The spiritual wellness gathering is set to take place in two sessions from Sept. 16-21 and 25-30, according to the group’s website. “Some days, we will explore the rich history of Islam in Portugal, uncovering the traces of a remarkable legacy still woven into the landscape. On others, we will gather for a marvelous illustration workshop with our artist-in-residence, Rama Duwaji, celebrating this heritage,” the retreat’s website says. Other afternoons will be dedicated to picnics, poolside hangouts, walks and chats.

Must be nice to be the First Lady of NYC

I wonder what phrase she’ll work on at her posh Islamic calligraphy retreat?



‘Death to America’

‘America deserved 9/11’

‘Celebrate October 7th’

‘Allahu Akbar’



She has so many choices. @NYCMayor pic.twitter.com/4D6L6XsIZF — Mimi (@MadMimi3) August 29, 2026

So many choices. Maybe she can work in something about how she hates Jews, too.

Guaranteed the trip is less about calligraphy and more about raising money and support from abroad for Islamic operations in NYC. — Katsu Sando (@SandoKatsuZilla) August 29, 2026

Would anyone be surprised by this?

No.

Notice how she’s going to Western countries and not Middle East countries for this https://t.co/Xz4mnf4152 — Z Riboua (@zriboua) August 29, 2026

She planned to go to Middle Eastern countries, but her request for a NYPD security detail was denied, so we guess that trip is off.

Zohran Mamdani's wife, Rama Duwaji is going to another Luxury Islamic retreat at this 18th century castle in Porto to study Portugals "deep Islamic roots" https://t.co/kfaTqDthM8 pic.twitter.com/TH8qqo2kln — Lee Kuan Yimby (@LeeKuanYimby) August 29, 2026

The leftists who support socialism think they, too, will be able to go to "calligraphy retreats." They will not. Those luxury trips and cushy jobs are for the spouses of the elite and the connected. Every other person will be assigned to a farm or a factory to work six days a week to keep the socialist experiment running.

That's how this always works under socialism, and a resurgence of that fetid ideology in America won't change it.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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