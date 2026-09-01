DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Zohran Mamdani's Wife Just Jetted Off on Another Islamic Retreat

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Sep 01, 2026 7:30 AM
Advertisement
Zohran Mamdani's Wife Just Jetted Off on Another Islamic Retreat
AP Photo/Heather Khalifa

Rama Duwaji, wife of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, just took another international trip to spend time with Islam. This time, she headed to Portugal to be an "artist in residence" with The Woman Sanctuary during their "Journey Through Islamic Calligraphy" retreat.

Advertisement

Here's more:

The spiritual wellness gathering is set to take place in two sessions from Sept. 16-21 and 25-30, according to the group’s website.

“Some days, we will explore the rich history of Islam in Portugal, uncovering the traces of a remarkable legacy still woven into the landscape. On others, we will gather for a marvelous illustration workshop with our artist-in-residence, Rama Duwaji, celebrating this heritage,” the retreat’s website says.

Other afternoons will be dedicated to picnics, poolside hangouts, walks and chats.

Must be nice to be the First Lady of NYC

So many choices. Maybe she can work in something about how she hates Jews, too.

Would anyone be surprised by this?

Recommended
The Washington Post Embarrasses Itself Trying to Embarrass Me Kurt Schlichter Why Canada Is Reportedly Shaking in Its Boots Over Trump's Venezuelan Oil Deal Matt Vespa
Advertisement

No.

She planned to go to Middle Eastern countries, but her request for a NYPD security detail was denied, so we guess that trip is off.

The leftists who support socialism think they, too, will be able to go to "calligraphy retreats." They will not. Those luxury trips and cushy jobs are for the spouses of the elite and the connected. Every other person will be assigned to a farm or a factory to work six days a week to keep the socialist experiment running.

That's how this always works under socialism, and a resurgence of that fetid ideology in America won't change it.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ISLAM | ISLAMIC TERRORISM | NEW YORK | ZOHRAN MAMDANI
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

The Washington Post Embarrasses Itself Trying to Embarrass Me

The Washington Post Embarrasses Itself Trying to Embarrass Me

Kurt Schlichter
Why Canada Is Reportedly Shaking in Its Boots Over Trump's Venezuelan Oil Deal

Why Canada Is Reportedly Shaking in Its Boots Over Trump's Venezuelan Oil Deal

Matt Vespa
Why Bill Maher Was Forced to Retract a Claim About Trump After He Got This Text. Guess Who Sent It?

Why Bill Maher Was Forced to Retract a Claim About Trump After He Got This Text. Guess Who Sent It?

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos