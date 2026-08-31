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Newt Gingrich Just Laid Out a Roadmap for a Historic Republican Midterm Win

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 31, 2026 1:10 PM
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Newt Gingrich Just Laid Out a Roadmap for a Historic Republican Midterm Win
AP Photo/ Evan Vucci, File

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich has launched a five-part series, "How to Win 2026," meant to help Republicans achieve a historic midterm victory.

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"I just released five podcasts, modeled on what we did back in the Contract With America," Gingrich said. "And the five podcasts which you can get by going to Gingrich360.net, all indicate how we can win."

Across the five episodes, Gingrich lays out exactly how Republicans can take their winning messages to voters and turn it into victories at the ballot box in November.

The first episode lays out the strategy, pointing out the "two realities" shaping the election: the polls, headlines, and conventional D.C. wisdom and the "deeper political reality of where the American people are actually moving."

The second episode addresses the biggest challenge Democrats face in the midterms, their full-blown embrace of socialism.

"The Democratic Party has changed dramatically from the party of Franklin Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy. Today, it is increasingly becoming the party of big government socialism," Gingrich wrote.

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In the third episode, Gingrich points to the Republican wins on drug prices, tax relief for working families, and how Republicans can address the affordability problem by showing voters they have a plan to address it.

Gingrich is also looking beyond 2026, and laying out a plan to help cement a lasting Republican majority built around common-sense ideas.

The fifth episode focuses on healthcare, an issue Gingrich says comes down to Republicans making our system focused on "better health, greater choice, and longer lives."

The series picked up the endorsement of current House Speaker Mike Johnson as well.

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"Newt Gingrich remains one of the great strategic minds in our party," Johnson said. "And he's once again using his experience and unique insight to help us chart the course to an historic midterm victory. I'm always grateful for his friendship and advice, and I just listened to the first episode of his new series while I'm campaigning across the country. As usual, I think he's spot on. When we stay disciplined and highlight the stark contrast in this election, we will win."

You can listen to all five episodes of "How to Win 2026" here.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | HEALTHCARE | REPUBLICAN PARTY | SOCIALISM
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