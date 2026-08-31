Newt Gingrich Just Laid Out a Roadmap for a Historic Republican Midterm Win

Former House Speaker Newt Gingrich has launched a five-part series, "How to Win 2026," meant to help Republicans achieve a historic midterm victory.

How do Republicans win in 2026? First, win the argument. Then win the vote.



In my five-part How to Win 2026 series, I lay out the arguments Republicans must make to build an American majority and win a historic midterm victory.



🇺🇸 The strategy for 2026

🔴 The case against big… pic.twitter.com/doLpI8kNgR — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) August 28, 2026

Advertisement

"I just released five podcasts, modeled on what we did back in the Contract With America," Gingrich said. "And the five podcasts which you can get by going to Gingrich360.net, all indicate how we can win."

Across the five episodes, Gingrich lays out exactly how Republicans can take their winning messages to voters and turn it into victories at the ballot box in November.

The first episode lays out the strategy, pointing out the "two realities" shaping the election: the polls, headlines, and conventional D.C. wisdom and the "deeper political reality of where the American people are actually moving."

There are two realities shaping the 2026 election.



There is the daily reality of polls, headlines, and Washington conventional wisdom. Then there is the deeper political reality of where the American people are actually moving.



In the first episode of my new five-part "How to… pic.twitter.com/3khw3gmreS — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) August 23, 2026

The second episode addresses the biggest challenge Democrats face in the midterms, their full-blown embrace of socialism.

"The Democratic Party has changed dramatically from the party of Franklin Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy. Today, it is increasingly becoming the party of big government socialism," Gingrich wrote.

The Democratic Party has changed dramatically from the party of Franklin Roosevelt and John F. Kennedy. Today, it is increasingly becoming the party of big government socialism.



In Episode 2 of my "How to Win 2026" series, I examine this transformation through the words, votes,… pic.twitter.com/hGbjIgjF0L — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) August 24, 2026

In the third episode, Gingrich points to the Republican wins on drug prices, tax relief for working families, and how Republicans can address the affordability problem by showing voters they have a plan to address it.

Affordability is not solved by a slogan. It is solved by making everyday life less expensive.



Lower prescription drug prices. Tax relief for working families. More affordable housing. Lower regulatory costs. More American energy.



Republicans have to show Americans that we… pic.twitter.com/2jgkIeBseW — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) August 25, 2026

Gingrich is also looking beyond 2026, and laying out a plan to help cement a lasting Republican majority built around common-sense ideas.

We are constantly told America is hopelessly divided but the polling tells a different story.



On issue after issue, 70, 80, and sometimes 90 percent of Americans agree.



In Episode 4 of How to Win 2026, I explain how Republicans can build a lasting American majority around these… — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) August 26, 2026

The fifth episode focuses on healthcare, an issue Gingrich says comes down to Republicans making our system focused on "better health, greater choice, and longer lives."

For too long, American health policy has focused on who pays the bill after someone gets sick.



We should be asking a bigger question: How do we help Americans stay healthy in the first place?



Republicans have an opportunity to move America from a sickcare system to a healthcare… — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) August 27, 2026

The series picked up the endorsement of current House Speaker Mike Johnson as well.

Advertisement

I am very grateful to Speaker Mike Johnson for his endorsement of my 5 podcast series on how to win in 2026 “Newt Gingrich remains one of the great strategic minds in our

party, and he’s once again using his experience and unique

insight to help us chart the course to an… — Newt Gingrich (@newtgingrich) August 29, 2026

"Newt Gingrich remains one of the great strategic minds in our party," Johnson said. "And he's once again using his experience and unique insight to help us chart the course to an historic midterm victory. I'm always grateful for his friendship and advice, and I just listened to the first episode of his new series while I'm campaigning across the country. As usual, I think he's spot on. When we stay disciplined and highlight the stark contrast in this election, we will win."

You can listen to all five episodes of "How to Win 2026" here.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.