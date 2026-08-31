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As He Pushes Medicare for All, Abdul El-Sayed Gets a Lesson in the National Debt

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 31, 2026 9:00 AM
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As He Pushes Medicare for All, Abdul El-Sayed Gets a Lesson in the National Debt
AP Photo/Paul Sancya

You'd think Abdul El-Sayed's comms team would have done some basic research before letting him drop this video on the national debt. But they didn't, so El-Sayed gets to look like a fool once again with his claims about the national debt.

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"U.S. national debt just hit $40 trillion dollars," El-Sayed said. "Stop! Let's talk about this for a minute. You know what Republicans are going to tell you. They're going to tell you we have a national debt of $40 trillion. We can't possibly pay for Medicare for All or universal childcare or anything else for that matter."

Republicans would be correct.

El-Sayed continued, "But it might be worth trying to figure out why our national debt just got so big."

We'll help you. It's the spending. And healthcare makes up 24 percent of government spending right now. 

It absolutely is.

Social welfare makes up the majority of our spending.

Look at that.

Of course, El-Sayed blames spending on Israel.

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That is, in fact, a rounding error.

Expect to see this chart a lot.

That's exactly what it is. We could confiscate the wealth of every single millionaire and billionaire in the country, and it wouldn't even cover our spending for a year. We have a spending problem and a fraud problem. We do not have a taxation problem. 

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | ECONOMY | HEALTHCARE | NATIONAL DEBT | SOCIAL SECURITY
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