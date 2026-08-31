As He Pushes Medicare for All, Abdul El-Sayed Gets a Lesson in the National Debt

You'd think Abdul El-Sayed's comms team would have done some basic research before letting him drop this video on the national debt. But they didn't, so El-Sayed gets to look like a fool once again with his claims about the national debt.

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US national debt just hit $40 trillion.



Why?



HINT: It's NOT because the government is trying to provide its citizens healthcare or childcare. pic.twitter.com/XSsWzTi427 — Dr. Abdul El-Sayed (@AbdulElSayed) August 28, 2026

"U.S. national debt just hit $40 trillion dollars," El-Sayed said. "Stop! Let's talk about this for a minute. You know what Republicans are going to tell you. They're going to tell you we have a national debt of $40 trillion. We can't possibly pay for Medicare for All or universal childcare or anything else for that matter."

Republicans would be correct.

El-Sayed continued, "But it might be worth trying to figure out why our national debt just got so big."

We'll help you. It's the spending. And healthcare makes up 24 percent of government spending right now.

It absolutely is. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) August 30, 2026

It absolutely is.

Social welfare makes up the majority of our spending.

Look at that.

You should fire whoever is putting your skits together … seriously. This is painfully dumb. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) August 29, 2026

Of course, El-Sayed blames spending on Israel.

The debt is, very literally, a product of welfare and entitlement programs. Foreign aid to Israel is, by comparison, a rounding error. https://t.co/lxgnu0VkgI — Grant Hurst 🦬🇺🇲🇺🇦🇮🇱🇹🇼 (@GrantGHurst) August 29, 2026

That is, in fact, a rounding error.

47% of government spending is on some form of welfare.



Only 8% is on defense..



This Democrat is just flat out lying.



Welfare is insanely expensive. https://t.co/wVin5t7nPD pic.twitter.com/7qlIf8FeEB — Andrew Follett (@AndrewCFollett) August 30, 2026

Expect to see this chart a lot.

Innumerate, fiscally ignorant, intentionally dishonest, demagogic bulls**t. https://t.co/XUKSmN8VqW — Jonah Goldberg (@JonahDispatch) August 29, 2026

That's exactly what it is. We could confiscate the wealth of every single millionaire and billionaire in the country, and it wouldn't even cover our spending for a year. We have a spending problem and a fraud problem. We do not have a taxation problem.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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