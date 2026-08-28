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Greg Gutfeld Schools Jessica Tarlov Over Her False Claims About ICE

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 28, 2026 3:00 PM
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Greg Gutfeld Schools Jessica Tarlov Over Her False Claims About ICE
Townhall Media

Once again, Jessica Tarlov appeared on The Five only to get her behind handed to her in a debate with Greg Gutfeld. This time, it was over ICE and the deaths of Alex Pretti and George Floyd. Tarlov claimed, despite all evidence to the contrary, that both were "murdered by law enforcement."

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"Alex Pretti's family were interviewed by George Stephanopoulos, and they're talking about their son, sibling being murdered by ICE and that there has been no accountability for that," Tarlov said. "And that is a tragedy and something that also changed course in the way that ICE was allowed to operate."

"Until we saw the tape," Gutfeld interrupted her. "Then we realized that he was agitating, kicking."

"Oh my God," Tarlov said.

"Didn't he kick the ... a guy comes and attacks your car and he's holding a gun. What is a cop supposed to do? I'm just giving you the facts. You did not mention the facts of the story. I had to put in there. I am your AI. Your Grok," Gutfeld said.

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Then Tarlov turned to George Floyd.

"And I heard from you last week that George Floyd would be bopping around no problem, that he overdosed instead of the fact that Derek Chauvin had his knee on his neck," Tarlov continued.

"He overdosed. He also overdosed a few weeks before. He was in intensive care," Gutfeld replied. "Yeah, call me Grok 2.2."

"He was a saint," Kennedy jokingly said.

Man, that did not go well for Tarlov at all.

This is true, and it's fun to watch.

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News Topics BLACK LIVES MATTER | GREG GUTFELD | ICE | JESSICA TARLOV | LAW AND ORDER
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