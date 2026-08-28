DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

FDA Approval of New Drug Gives Pancreatic Cancer Patients Hope

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 28, 2026 12:45 PM
Advertisement
FDA Approval of New Drug Gives Pancreatic Cancer Patients Hope
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File

Being diagnosed with cancer of any kind is scary, but being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer adds even more stress and worry. That's a very tough cancer to beat, and even though advancements have been made in treatment and surgery, it still has a significantly high mortality rate and is the third-leading cause of cancer death.

Advertisement

Now a new drug has received broad approval from the FDA and that could signal hope for those diagnosed with the awful disease.

Rasonque (Daraxonrasib) is a once-daily pill that inhibits RAS, a group of proteins that drive growth in most pancreatic cancers. According to the FDA, patients who took this drug lived a median of 13.2 months, versus 6.7 months on standard chemo. They also had a 60 percent lower risk of death, and both progression-free survival and response rates improved.

Recommended
Scott Bessent Is Coming for Soros, CAIR, the SPLC, and the Left’s Tax-Exempt Empire Dmitri Bolt Were the Bombs of August 1945 'Demonic'? Victor Davis Hanson
Advertisement

This is, sadly, not a cure for the disease but it is progress in improving survival rates.

Channing Der, Ph.D., at UNC Lineberger talked about this "monumental moment."

"I have been moved to tears by the significance of this moment, because there is now hope for cancer patients," Dr. Der said. "Pancreatic cancer, previously, when diagnosed, was basically a death sentence. Over 95 percent of pancreatic cancers have a mutation in one of the RAS genes, KRAS. And RAS is at the opposite end of the spectrum of druggability, such that it acquired a reputation of being an undruggable target."

Advertisement

"The momentum is here," he continued, "if we cannot maintain that momentum, it would be a challenge to continue to make significant advancements moving forward."

“This drug showed unprecedented results in an area of high unmet need,” said Angelo de Claro, M.D., director of the FDA’s Oncology Center of Excellence. “The approval was granted 6.5 months before the user fee deadline, demonstrating the FDA’s commitment to accelerating the approval of new cancer treatments for patients with serious and life-threatening conditions.” 

And acting FDA Commissioner Kyle Diamantas called the approval of the drug “a critical new option for patients facing an extraordinarily difficult and historically hard-to-treat cancer."

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics BIG PHARMA | FDA | HEALTHCARE | SCIENCE
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Scott Bessent Is Coming for Soros, CAIR, the SPLC, and the Left’s Tax-Exempt Empire

Scott Bessent Is Coming for Soros, CAIR, the SPLC, and the Left’s Tax-Exempt Empire

Dmitri Bolt
Were the Bombs of August 1945 'Demonic'?

Were the Bombs of August 1945 'Demonic'?

Victor Davis Hanson
Trump Just Dropped Huge News for Ranchers and Farmers

Trump Just Dropped Huge News for Ranchers and Farmers

Cameron Arcand

Trending on Townhall Videos