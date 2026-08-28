FDA Approval of New Drug Gives Pancreatic Cancer Patients Hope

Being diagnosed with cancer of any kind is scary, but being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer adds even more stress and worry. That's a very tough cancer to beat, and even though advancements have been made in treatment and surgery, it still has a significantly high mortality rate and is the third-leading cause of cancer death.

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Now a new drug has received broad approval from the FDA and that could signal hope for those diagnosed with the awful disease.

Amazing news today, culmination of years of research & clinical trials in #PancreaticCancer.

The @RevMedicines approval for Rasonque (Daraxonrasib) will open many doors, including other inhibitors in this space & combinations. @OncoAlert @KRASKickers https://t.co/07rvyKVQpy — Anirban Maitra (@Aiims1742) August 26, 2026

Rasonque (Daraxonrasib) is a once-daily pill that inhibits RAS, a group of proteins that drive growth in most pancreatic cancers. According to the FDA, patients who took this drug lived a median of 13.2 months, versus 6.7 months on standard chemo. They also had a 60 percent lower risk of death, and both progression-free survival and response rates improved.

Important caveat:

The @FDA Daraxonrasib (Rasonque) approval is REALLY broad & the "OR" in the indication below potentially opens the door for a "soft 1st line" extension. Also, no requirement to document KRAS status, acknowledging that 95% of #PancreaticCancer harbor a mutation. pic.twitter.com/ZcXOOnYlkw — Anirban Maitra (@Aiims1742) August 26, 2026

This is, sadly, not a cure for the disease but it is progress in improving survival rates.

The U.S. FDA approved the first multi‑selective oral RAS inhibitor in metastatic pancreatic cancer.



More: https://t.co/6gvJhAZnMw pic.twitter.com/E5zz13rzpN — Revolution Medicines (@RevMedicines) August 26, 2026

Channing Der, Ph.D., at UNC Lineberger talked about this "monumental moment."

Earlier this week, the FDA approved a groundbreaking pancreatic cancer drug, daraxonrasib.



UNC Lineberger's Channing Der, PhD, shared his reactions to this “monumental moment for the treatment of pancreatic cancer" with @AmericanCancer and @NBCNews. https://t.co/atAfr5zYpx pic.twitter.com/4tp2zZx9sj — UNC Lineberger (@UNC_Lineberger) August 28, 2026

"I have been moved to tears by the significance of this moment, because there is now hope for cancer patients," Dr. Der said. "Pancreatic cancer, previously, when diagnosed, was basically a death sentence. Over 95 percent of pancreatic cancers have a mutation in one of the RAS genes, KRAS. And RAS is at the opposite end of the spectrum of druggability, such that it acquired a reputation of being an undruggable target."

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"The momentum is here," he continued, "if we cannot maintain that momentum, it would be a challenge to continue to make significant advancements moving forward."

“This drug showed unprecedented results in an area of high unmet need,” said Angelo de Claro, M.D., director of the FDA’s Oncology Center of Excellence. “The approval was granted 6.5 months before the user fee deadline, demonstrating the FDA’s commitment to accelerating the approval of new cancer treatments for patients with serious and life-threatening conditions.”

And acting FDA Commissioner Kyle Diamantas called the approval of the drug “a critical new option for patients facing an extraordinarily difficult and historically hard-to-treat cancer."

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