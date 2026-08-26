Philly DA Larry Krasner Has Plans for the Trump Ballroom. Guess What They Are.

We have no idea why Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner thinks he'll be anywhere near the White House in the near future, but Krasner appears to think he will. And he's got plans for President Trump's ballroom, a much-needed addition to the White House that will let it host large events safely.

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But because Democrats hate President Trump and anything associated with him, they've waged a war on this ballroom, which is a) not destroying the White House and b) not paid for by taxpayers. And Krasner says Democrats will literally blow it up when they take control.

Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner: "I'm gonna have a paperweight sitting on my desk.

You know what that paperweight's going to be?

It's going to be a piece of the (Trump's White House) ballroom after we all blow it up." pic.twitter.com/MLEhdOyf92 — Leftism (@LeftismForU) August 26, 2026

"And I'm going to have a paperweight sitting on my desk. You know what that paperweight's gonna be? It's going to be a piece of the ballroom after we all blow it up. That's what it's going to be. In an official, official ceremony. Just so we're clear, we're going to blow it up, and we're going to give the taxpayers their money back by selling all the pieces as paperweights," Krasner said.

If he's as good at blowing up things as he is at being the Philly DA, we have nothing to worry about. Krasner has let murderers and other violent criminals walk while he threatens prosecutors to bury conflicts of interest in his office. His office is so bad that the Pennsylvania Supreme Court ruled that the State Attorney General must review and possibly intervene in any cases where Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner’s office seeks to overturn murder convictions.

Philly DA Larry Krasner says he wants the WH Ballroom blown up:



"I'm going to have a paperweight sitting on my desk. You know what that paperweight is going to be? It's going to be a piece of the ballroom after we all blow it up."



"In an official ceremony we're going to blow it… pic.twitter.com/VuTZJKW2Oz — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 26, 2026

He's absolutely insane. No taxpayer money is being spent on the ballroom.

Soros-backed Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner vows to “blow up” the White House ballroom “in an official ceremony” once Democrats take control of the government.



This will be the unanimous position of the 2028 Democrats. Very dangerous people. pic.twitter.com/3Cm3Yx4zey — johnny maga (@johnnymaga) August 26, 2026

Remember, Democrats have no plans to help Americans. Their next term in office will be about getting revenge on President Trump, his administration, and even his voters. Krasner just proved that beyond all doubt.

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