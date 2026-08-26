DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Gavin Newsom Tried Taking a Dig at Trump's SpaceX Stock, but He Got Bodied by Reality Instead

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 26, 2026 1:30 PM
Advertisement
Gavin Newsom Tried Taking a Dig at Trump's SpaceX Stock, but He Got Bodied by Reality Instead
AP Photo/Godofredo A. Vásquez

For a guy mired in his own scandals and questions of corruption, California Gov. Gavin Newsom has some audacity pointing the finger at anyone else. And when he does, he's wrong, of course. And that's because with Newsom, as with all Democrats, every accusation is probably a confession.

Advertisement

Newsom is claiming that President Trump bought stock in SpaceX after its launch, and because SpaceX has federal contracts, that's somehow proof of a grift or corruption.

But there's a problem with this. President Trump's stock portfolio is managed by third-party financial institutions. Per White House spokesman Davis Ingle, those institutions "replicate recognized indexes, such as the Schwab 1000." SpaceX lobbied to have faster inclusion of the stock ahead of its IPO, which means many people likely have stock in SpaceX that they don't know about.

More than that, TechCrunch is reporting that the portfolio added SpaceX shares when they were trading for about $150 around June 23. Those stocks closed down at $135 on Monday, which means the president likely lost money.

He's (D)ifferent, of course.

Recommended
Tyler Robinson's Defense Team Just Threw Candace Owens Under the Bus Amy Curtis Todd Blanche Just Said This About Dem. District Attorney's Plan to 'Blow Up' Ballroom Project Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Yes, he did.

Of course.

Or the shady "free diaper" contract.

There have been numerous questions about Newsom's finances and taxes, as well as his wife's nonprofit. Instead of answering those questions, Newsom passed an unconstitutional law that attacks the free press and projects by accusing President Trump of corruption.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians. 

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics CALIFORNIA | DONALD TRUMP | GAVIN NEWSOM | SPACEX | TAXES
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Tyler Robinson's Defense Team Just Threw Candace Owens Under the Bus

Tyler Robinson's Defense Team Just Threw Candace Owens Under the Bus

Amy Curtis
Todd Blanche Just Said This About Dem. District Attorney's Plan to 'Blow Up' Ballroom Project

Todd Blanche Just Said This About Dem. District Attorney's Plan to 'Blow Up' Ballroom Project

Jeff Charles
Here's the Public Reason Why the CIA Director Flew to Moscow

Here's the Public Reason Why the CIA Director Flew to Moscow

Cameron Arcand

Trending on Townhall Videos