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Bernie Sanders' Latest Attack Is Sure to Upset Sports Fans

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 21, 2026 8:00 AM
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Bernie Sanders' Latest Attack Is Sure to Upset Sports Fans
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

Americans love their sports. NFL games are consistently among the highest-rated television programs in the U.S, and there are 162 MLB games and 82 NBA games that draw tens of millions of viewers every season. But all that doesn't matter, at least not to guys like Bernie Sanders

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He's upset that billionaires own these teams that generate billions in revenue, and he wants to "change" things because he claims the average person can't afford ticket prices anymore. That's just not true, of course. This writer's 19-year-old son purchases season tickets to the Milwaukee Brewers, owned by billionaire Mark Antanasio.

So how does Bernie want to change this? Don't know. His proposal is heavy on platitudes and light on actual plans. Does he want government to seize ownership of the teams? That'll go over well with the players, many of whom are black and hispanic and make millions of dollars playing professional sports under the current system. Those multi-million dollar contracts would vanish under government ownership, of course, and players would likely look for opportunities to play elsewhere.

That's (D)ifferent.

He just wants to steal their wealth, and he's lying about ticket prices to do so.

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You'll notice Bernie stopped demonizing millionaires when he became one himself.

Some billionaires are acceptable.

Bernie Sanders has never held a real job. He was kicked out of a commune for being too lazy. Yet he owns three houses and sits on a fortune. He'll never redistribute his wealth, of course, because he's entitled to it. The billionaires who build businesses and maintain the sports teams that entertain us, on the other hand, are not entitled to what they earned.

Sports fans will love to learn the Democrats are going to destroy America's pastime, too.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

Help us continue to shine a light on the socialist takeover by joining Townhall VIP.  Use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

News Topics BERNIE SANDERS | MLB | NFL | SPORTS
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