Bernie Sanders' Latest Attack Is Sure to Upset Sports Fans

Americans love their sports. NFL games are consistently among the highest-rated television programs in the U.S, and there are 162 MLB games and 82 NBA games that draw tens of millions of viewers every season. But all that doesn't matter, at least not to guys like Bernie Sanders.

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He's upset that billionaires own these teams that generate billions in revenue, and he wants to "change" things because he claims the average person can't afford ticket prices anymore. That's just not true, of course. This writer's 19-year-old son purchases season tickets to the Milwaukee Brewers, owned by billionaire Mark Antanasio.

31 out of 32 NFL owners are billionaires.

26 out of 30 NBA owners are billionaires.

26 out of 30 MLB owners are billionaires.



Your tax dollars helped build their stadiums.



But today, the average person can’t afford the price of a ticket to a sporting event.



That must change. — Sen. Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) August 20, 2026

So how does Bernie want to change this? Don't know. His proposal is heavy on platitudes and light on actual plans. Does he want government to seize ownership of the teams? That'll go over well with the players, many of whom are black and hispanic and make millions of dollars playing professional sports under the current system. Those multi-million dollar contracts would vanish under government ownership, of course, and players would likely look for opportunities to play elsewhere.

Should billionaires be governors, Bernie? pic.twitter.com/JTLZOwwLkq — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 20, 2026

That's (D)ifferent.

Excuse my language but what the actual f**k is this old communist barking about pic.twitter.com/S8poKq6UuL — James Klüg (@jamesklug) August 20, 2026

He just wants to steal their wealth, and he's lying about ticket prices to do so.

A politician with 3 houses is trying to go after rich people pic.twitter.com/42EvCXiZZt https://t.co/CnUk3lwli5 — Evil Empire (@octoberstanton) August 20, 2026

You'll notice Bernie stopped demonizing millionaires when he became one himself.

It's amazing how this high sparrow communist comes out against every billionaire except the one in China who's funding his anti-AI infrastructure campaign. https://t.co/Dn1c0zJLXv — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) August 20, 2026

Some billionaires are acceptable.

Worth noting that our tax dollars have also been funding the jet-setting multimillionaire lifestyle of Bernie Sanders since the mid 1970s. https://t.co/8ZtdQdCHcc — Matt Whitlock (@MattWhitlock) August 20, 2026

Bernie Sanders has never held a real job. He was kicked out of a commune for being too lazy. Yet he owns three houses and sits on a fortune. He'll never redistribute his wealth, of course, because he's entitled to it. The billionaires who build businesses and maintain the sports teams that entertain us, on the other hand, are not entitled to what they earned.

Sports fans will love to learn the Democrats are going to destroy America's pastime, too.

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has been infected by socialism, and it's spreading FAST. Democrats are claiming there's nothing to worry about, but we know the truth.

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