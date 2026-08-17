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Pramila Jayapal Is 'Excited' to Run With Far-Left Democrats Who Will Destroy America

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 17, 2026 10:30 AM
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Pramila Jayapal Is 'Excited' to Run With Far-Left Democrats Who Will Destroy America
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

If the Democrats get their way, they will destroy America. The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) want to abolish the Senate, the Supreme Court, and shred the Constitution. They'll open our borders and repeal our immigration laws. They also want to enact socialized medicine, which they will undoubtedly use as a political cudgel against their political opponents.

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But that's "exciting" to Rep. Pramila Jayapal.

"It was so exciting, Alex, to campaign in Michigan and Minnesota for Peggy Flanagan and Matt Little in Minnesota and then for Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan," Jayapal said.

Excited to campaign with far-left radicals who killed thousands of dogs, as El-Sayed did during his time in Detroit? Excited to campaign with a woman who wore a threatening "protect trans kids" shirt?

We have very different definitions of "exciting."

Eventually they'll say that Republicans wanted to abolish ICE, just like they said Republicans wanted to defund the police.

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This is what Flanagan supports.

American citizens won't get healthcare. That's the game plan here.

If they could gain power and abolish elections, they would.

No one ever accused them of being smart or consistent.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ABDUL EL-SAYED | DEMOCRAT PARTY | HEALTHCARE | ICE | SOCIALISM
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