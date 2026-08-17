Pramila Jayapal Is 'Excited' to Run With Far-Left Democrats Who Will Destroy America

If the Democrats get their way, they will destroy America. The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) want to abolish the Senate, the Supreme Court, and shred the Constitution. They'll open our borders and repeal our immigration laws. They also want to enact socialized medicine, which they will undoubtedly use as a political cudgel against their political opponents.

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But that's "exciting" to Rep. Pramila Jayapal.

Democrat Rep. Pramila Jayapal says it was “exciting” to campaign with far-Left Democrats like Peggy Flanagan and Abdul El-Sayed who want to abolish ICE and push socialist government-run healthcare. pic.twitter.com/BIKh56NX9I — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 16, 2026

"It was so exciting, Alex, to campaign in Michigan and Minnesota for Peggy Flanagan and Matt Little in Minnesota and then for Abdul El-Sayed in Michigan," Jayapal said.

Excited to campaign with far-left radicals who killed thousands of dogs, as El-Sayed did during his time in Detroit? Excited to campaign with a woman who wore a threatening "protect trans kids" shirt?

We have very different definitions of "exciting."

Do Democrats not realize "abolish ICE" is just the new "defund the police," which they now claim to no longer be supporting? — AAE (@AAC0519) August 16, 2026

Eventually they'll say that Republicans wanted to abolish ICE, just like they said Republicans wanted to defund the police.

“And in the Senate, I am going to fight to rip ICE apart…” pic.twitter.com/t87ivzxfJh — Politikal Kat-Tales (@PolitiKatTales) August 16, 2026

This is what Flanagan supports.

Imagine abolishing ICE, opening the border and then promising free healthcare to everyone, what could possibly go wrong? smh — Stanley Bernfield (@stannny71) August 17, 2026

American citizens won't get healthcare. That's the game plan here.

Bet she would be orgasmic working for Daniel Ortega in Nicaragua then. https://t.co/VLk2Deyj4p — Milo™ (@chasbottom) August 17, 2026

If they could gain power and abolish elections, they would.

This is the political equivalent of demanding the fire department be disbanded while insisting the government should also run the hospitals. https://t.co/CIdDdcWk2A — TN Perspective (@SpeakinFromTN) August 16, 2026

No one ever accused them of being smart or consistent.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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