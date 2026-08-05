Francesca Hong Fights for Reproductive Rights, but Doesn't Know What a Woman Is

Women are so sick and tired of Democrats coming up with gender-neutral euphemisms for us, often reducing us down to our body parts (e.g. womb owners) or our bodily functions (e.g. menstruating persons). We are women, and only women can get pregnant and give birth.

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But Francesca Hong, the Democrat primary frontrunner for Wisconsin governor, didn't seem to get that memo. She referred to us as "birthing bodies."

Birthing bodies have the right to freedom.



Deciding if or when to become a parent is one of the most personal, life-changing decisions. Access to abortion & reproductive care is a decision we must trust each person to make based on what’s best for their health & their future. — Rep. Francesca Hong 홍윤정 (@StateRepHong) May 3, 2022

Women.

Only women give birth. Men do not get pregnant. Men do not give birth. Period.

Woman. WOMAN. WOMAN. WOMAN. WOMAN. WOMAN. WOMAN. WOMAN. WOMAN. WOMAN. WOMAN. WOMAN. WOMAN. WOMAN. WOMAN. WOMAN. WOMAN. WOMAN. WOMAN. WOMAN. WOMAN. WOMAN. WOMAN. WOMAN. WOMAN. WOMAN. WOMAN. WOMAN. WOMAN. WOMAN. WOMAN. WOMAN. WOMAN. WOMAN. WOMAN. WOMAN. WOMAN. WOMAN. WOMAN.

Woman — Jean Hatchet (@JeanHatchet) May 3, 2022

Maybe, eventually, she will get the memo. But we won't hold our breath on that one.

If you can’t define woman, never mind use the actual word ‘woman’ when it comes to women’s reproductive rights, then how do you campaign for women? https://t.co/16H0FiRxjI — mandy rhodes (@holyroodmandy) May 3, 2022

You cannot defend women's rights if you refuse to acknowledge the biological reality of what women's bodies can do.

The term "birthing bodies" is disgusting, and degrading to women. Just stop this utterly offensive nonsense. https://t.co/legSoe2F9X — Jenin Younes (@JeninYounesEsq) May 4, 2022

This was four years ago, and she will not stop.

Reducing women to mere objects, piles of flesh for mere “birthing”. This is perhaps the most misogynistic thing I will see all day. Though it is still early. Well done, Francesca. You have set women’s rights back 100 years. — Viva Frei (@thevivafrei) May 4, 2022

This is incredibly misogynistic and dehumanizing. But the Left has to be misogynistic and dehumanize us. That's how they make it possible to enact their violent, anti-human policies and create permission structures to harm their political opponents.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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