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Francesca Hong Fights for Reproductive Rights, but Doesn't Know What a Woman Is

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 05, 2026 12:00 PM
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Francesca Hong Fights for Reproductive Rights, but Doesn't Know What a Woman Is
AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh

Women are so sick and tired of Democrats coming up with gender-neutral euphemisms for us, often reducing us down to our body parts (e.g. womb owners) or our bodily functions (e.g. menstruating persons). We are women, and only women can get pregnant and give birth.

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But Francesca Hong, the Democrat primary frontrunner for Wisconsin governor, didn't seem to get that memo. She referred to us as "birthing bodies."

Women.

Only women give birth. Men do not get pregnant. Men do not give birth. Period.

Maybe, eventually, she will get the memo. But we won't hold our breath on that one.

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You cannot defend women's rights if you refuse to acknowledge the biological reality of what women's bodies can do.

This was four years ago, and she will not stop.

This is incredibly misogynistic and dehumanizing. But the Left has to be misogynistic and dehumanize us. That's how they make it possible to enact their violent, anti-human policies and create permission structures to harm their political opponents.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics ABORTION | DEMOCRAT PARTY | WISCONSIN | WOKE
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