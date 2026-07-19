Their Evil Knows No Bounds

How can one talk to the left when they deny reality?

During the Iran-Iraq War, most people wanted both sides to lose. Israel, like the US and others, monitored the state of the war and, where needed, did its part to keep it going. At one point, the Israelis concluded that Iraq was getting the upper hand and needed to be checked. Through a kosher job placement company they ran in Paris, the Mossad was able to send two of its agents into Iraq to work with the Iraqi army motor pool. One fellow worked on trucks, causing the trailer to separate from the cab over a certain speed. The second guy, who actually wrote the book about his life in the organization, taught driving to Iraqi truck drivers. He taught them that brakes were for women and cowards. Real men don’t use brakes. The number of truck accidents began to skyrocket, and when the duo felt that they were at risk of exposure, they stole their boss’s Range Rover and fled via Turkey.

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Much of our life depends on what we perceive as reality. If a person is absolutely convinced that a local bridge is on the brink of collapsing into the ocean, he might add 20 minutes to his daily commute to avoid the bridge. When he retires after 50 years of work, and the bridge is still standing, he could realize that he was wrong and that he has no way of bringing back the thousands of lost hours he unnecessarily added to his commute. Oftentimes, the more accurate our relationship to reality and our world, the more successful we are. Elon Musk is a brilliant fellow, and he understood the need for the products his companies make and sell. If he believed that there was no need for rockets that can land upright or that the world had no requirement for Starlink, he would be poorer, and the world would be less advanced.

One of the basic requirements for the modern left is to replace the reality of our world with some type of model they need to peddle their demented ideology. We were treated last week to a medical doctor/university administrator who was willing to admit that most pregnancies are associated with biological women. This was quite a concession from a highly-trained idiot. When pressed on the subject, he said that “trans men” could give birth, and thus he could not say with 100 percent certainty that men can’t give birth to children. This exchange in the Congress of the United States in the country’s 250th year would be amusing if it were not so disturbing. This is not some fellow who escaped from an insane asylum. He has no known brain injury and was not described as having been brainwashed by some religious cult. Rather, he went to the standard American universities, where he bedecked himself with degrees and honors. Yet, a barefoot African who was never inside a school could tell you that only women can get pregnant and give birth. The doctor’s own mother and wife are two examples of this well-documented phenomenon. How can we live in a world where someone with no educational training is smarter and more reality-accurate than the cream of the crop of American academe?

The obvious problem is institutional indoctrination. The chancellor of the University of California, San Francisco, actually believes the ideological nonsense sold to him and his peers through years of education and university administration. Maybe deep down in his heart or during conversations with peers deep in forests with no drones overhead, he could admit that only women can get pregnant—always has been and always will be. But in all other settings, he simply claims that a woman claiming to be a guy and then going to the delivery room is a prime example of a “man” giving birth and thus breaking women’s unbroken streak of making babies. The more unfortunate part of the story is that a person who is demented on the subject of such a simple piece of biological reality will buy into all other lefty nonsense: “climate change”, “trans children”, Palestinians, including the Hamas murderers, being victims, Donald Trump being a narcissistic monster, etc. People live and act according to their beliefs, even if they have no connection to the objective reality in which we live. Mark David Chapman famously signed out of work “John Lennon” immediately prior to his going to New York, where he felt compelled to kill the other man with that name. Israel is big on trying to educate the world about its accomplishments or facts of events. As we see with the clown Ro Khanna (D, Ringling Brothers), he will until his dying day hold to the non-existent narrative that he was threatened by Israeli soldiers for no reason. He was never threatened, and he intentionally entered an area where he did not belong and for which he had not coordinated his movements. This is the truth. This is reality. But not for our loser Congressman. He will never be president, except of the Amalgamated Clown Union.

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The reason why we can get so little done in the US and Europe is that large groups of people live in completely different realities whose Venn diagrams have zero points of overlap. Lefties are demanding the release of a “Gazan doctor” who ran one of the hospitals. They can’t be bothered with the undisputed reality that he is a Hamas colonel and used the hospital to hold hostages and advance Hamas activities. If one glosses over the latter facts, then Israel holding a Palestinian doctor sounds cruel and uncalled for. My father knew of a German doctor held by the Americans because he wore an SS uniform. He was not a Nazi but was required to join the SS. If one actually factors in the Gazan’s terror ties and activities, his continued incarceration by Israel makes perfect sense and should not be challenged.

When one tries to talk to the fools who block traffic over climate events not supporting any real climate change, he will get blank and angry stares back. They have learned in college that the world is heating up because humans are evil and drive big trucks that make CO 2 and destroy the world. CO 2 is not destroying the world, and nature makes much more of it than humans do. But like the UCSF doctor, they have completely decoupled themselves from the reality that helps us determine how to live. You can’t argue with them, because it’s like two people arguing in totally different languages. They can’t hear each other, and even if they do, they don’t understand what they are saying. If you tell these people who prevent you from getting to work that every prediction by Al Gore and his cabal never came to fruition, they would call you a liar and say that the world has 10 minutes left before complete climate catastrophe.

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I wish that I had some brilliant idea on how not to bridge the differences but simply enforce reality on people who think that guys can get pregnant and that children can be chemically and surgically destroyed in the name of gender. We don’t send people to gulags, and we can’t engage with them in good faith. The UCSF fellow was dragged in front of Congress because his school is not removing its DEI program as required by the Trump administration. And this is always their game. In England, the NHS continues to act according to trans rules though the Supreme Court struck down the nonsense. So even when one tries to get the delusional fools to comply, they steadfastly hold to their defective ideology because, in place of religion, it’s all they’ve got.

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