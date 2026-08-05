Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Is Not Keen on Francesca Hong

Outgoing Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is clearly not a fan of Francesca Hong. Evers, who refused to endorse his former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and his current Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, was finally pressured into endorsing Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley after Crowley dropped out of, then got back into, the governor's race. Crowley and Evers are also going to tour the state ahead of next week's primary, hoping that Crowley can miraculously beat Hong.

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The only way that's happening is if Hong is abducted by aliens between now and August 11.

Evers got a little testy when asked about Hong during a campaign stop with Crowley.

"We're going to spend time on that bulls**t that others are talking about on Twitter? Please."



Gov. Evers campaigning for David Crowley tonight in an attempt to stop Democratic Socialist Francesca Hong from winning next Tue: "You can ask me 100 times, and I'm going to give you… pic.twitter.com/336tlTDfhB — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) August 4, 2026

"What concerns you most about Francesca Hong? Do you think she can beat Tom Tiffany?" Smith asked Evers.

"I'm going to say this again," Evers replied, "she spends a lot of time from what I understand talking on Twitter and all these other extraneous issues. We're working together on issues and getting it done. People in Wisconsin expect us, I mean honest to God, you think what — and I'm not criticizing the media — but thinking like the question you just asked with people in this room who have seen tornadoes destroy their city and we're going to spend time on that bulls**t that other are talking about on Twitter? Please, I'm not gonna. You can ask me a hundred times I'm gonna give you the same damn answer."

The Hong campaign fired back.

Hong camp: “Governor Evers is entitled to support his preferred candidate, but his characterization of our campaign does not reflect the race we have run.” pic.twitter.com/TksLdNrA89 — Matt Smith (@mattsmith_news) August 4, 2026

Let them fight.

Will Tony support her if she wins??? Doesn’t sound like it.. — Orlando Owens (@TheOrlandoOwens) August 4, 2026

He won't endorse her, but no Democrat is going to oppose Hong. Most will obediently fall in line behind her.

For once, Evers is right. But if he thinks this statement helps Crowley in any way, he should think again. https://t.co/XKveYMrXRW — Chad Doran (@doranchad) August 4, 2026

This will not help Crowley, but nothing will at this point.

Molly Beck with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel also spoke with Evers, and she said Evers doesn't believe Hong can beat Tom Tiffany.

New: When asked whether he believed Francesca Hong could beat Republican Tom Tiffany in the general, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers tells me “probably not.” https://t.co/7EqntSlZip — Molly Beck (@MollyBeck) August 4, 2026

Here's more:

"It's always been people before party," Evers said Monday. "I want, more than for Democrats to win in November, it's to leave Wisconsin in good hands when someone else takes over. Wisconsin comes first, always." When asked if he believed Hong could defeat Republican candidate for governor Tom Tiffany in a general election, Evers said "probably not."

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Democrats have known this for a while. Although we have to wonder if Democrats aren't afraid she will win and when it's a disaster — as New York City soon will be — their party will be permanently destroyed.

Either way, it's fun to watch the establishment Democrats squirm and fight with the socialists.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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