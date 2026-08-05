DOWNLOAD APP
SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Platinum Townhall TV Patriot AI Patriot AI Salem News Channel
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy Contact Us
NEWS & POLITICS
OPINION & COLUMNS
MEDIA
TOPICS
VIP & MORE
Terms & Conditions Privacy Policy

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Is Not Keen on Francesca Hong

Amy Curtis Follow @RantyAmyCurtis
Aug 05, 2026 8:00 AM
Advertisement
Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Is Not Keen on Francesca Hong
AP Photo/Scott Bauer

Outgoing Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers is clearly not a fan of Francesca Hong. Evers, who refused to endorse his former Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and his current Lt. Gov. Sara Rodriguez, was finally pressured into endorsing Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley after Crowley dropped out of, then got back into, the governor's race. Crowley and Evers are also going to tour the state ahead of next week's primary, hoping that Crowley can miraculously beat Hong.

Advertisement

The only way that's happening is if Hong is abducted by aliens between now and August 11.

Evers got a little testy when asked about Hong during a campaign stop with Crowley.

"What concerns you most about Francesca Hong? Do you think she can beat Tom Tiffany?" Smith asked Evers.

"I'm going to say this again," Evers replied, "she spends a lot of time from what I understand talking on Twitter and all these other extraneous issues. We're working together on issues and getting it done. People in Wisconsin expect us, I mean honest to God, you think what — and I'm not criticizing the media — but thinking like the question you just asked with people in this room who have seen tornadoes destroy their city and we're going to spend time on that bulls**t that other are talking about on Twitter? Please, I'm not gonna. You can ask me a hundred times I'm gonna give you the same damn answer."

Recommended
Mike Rowe Triggered a Ton of People With His Lengthy Post About Socialism Matt Vespa Former Fox News Host Predicts This Will Happen to Fauci in the Next Five Years Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The Hong campaign fired back.

Let them fight.

He won't endorse her, but no Democrat is going to oppose Hong. Most will obediently fall in line behind her.

This will not help Crowley, but nothing will at this point.

Molly Beck with the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel also spoke with Evers, and she said Evers doesn't believe Hong can beat Tom Tiffany.

Here's more:

"It's always been people before party," Evers said Monday. "I want, more than for Democrats to win in November, it's to leave Wisconsin in good hands when someone else takes over. Wisconsin comes first, always."

When asked if he believed Hong could defeat Republican candidate for governor Tom Tiffany in a general election, Evers said "probably not."

Advertisement

Democrats have known this for a while. Although we have to wonder if Democrats aren't afraid she will win and when it's a disaster — as New York City soon will be — their party will be permanently destroyed.

Either way, it's fun to watch the establishment Democrats squirm and fight with the socialists.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

News Topics 2026 ELECTIONS | DEMOCRAT PARTY | SOCIALISM | TOM COTTON | WISCONSIN
VIP

Join the Conversation

VIP members get the ability to comment on articles.

Recommended

Mike Rowe Triggered a Ton of People With His Lengthy Post About Socialism

Mike Rowe Triggered a Ton of People With His Lengthy Post About Socialism

Matt Vespa
Former Fox News Host Predicts This Will Happen to Fauci in the Next Five Years

Former Fox News Host Predicts This Will Happen to Fauci in the Next Five Years

Matt Vespa
Why Republicans Should Be Very Pleased With the Dem Primary in Michigan

Why Republicans Should Be Very Pleased With the Dem Primary in Michigan

Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos