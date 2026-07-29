John Fetterman Was the Only Decent Democrat at Today's Fauci Hearing

While the Democrats at today's Senate Homeland Security Committee spent their time praising Anthony Fauci and refusing to ask him tough questions about COVID, there was one Democrat who had the decency not to suck up to Fauci, and that was Sen. John Fetterman.

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While Fetterman didn't hammer Fauci with hard questioning, which would have been a waste of time because Fauci pled the Fifth, he did present a reasonable approach.

John Fetterman continues to be the lone Senate Democrat willing to self-introspect.



"Early on, there was the theory that the virus could have emerged from the lab. It became a right-wing kind of theory.. I think we should really be willing to pursue truth no matter where that… pic.twitter.com/y9U2lunPxc — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 29, 2026

"It's not about much more your regrets, but I have one," Fetterman said. "And that is, early on, that there was the theory that the virus could've emerged from the lab. And early on that became like a 'right-wing' kind of theory and I thought it seemed to make sense. Now, there was a really advanced lab that was close by and then you have this unknown virus out. But that became a very partisan thing, and now it seems it's more and more emerging theory that it would have come from the lab."

"I hope, I think, that the next time our nation's facing something like this we are not become, as I might have been, blinded by the partisan idea that maybe the truth might come from a side that's different than you are. But I think we should really be willing to pursue truth no matter where that may have emerged," he added.

So much of the Democrats' response to COVID, up to and including today, is an opposition to President Trump. Fauci and the Democrats could not allow President Trump or Republicans to be right on anything related to COVID, and so they'll say and do anything but admit that maybe Republicans were right.

At least Fetterman had the guts to say it.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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