The Republic at 250 and the Merchants of Chaos
The Republic at 250 and the Merchants of Chaos
Can We Restore the Principles of 1776?
Can We Restore the Principles of 1776?
America Is Worth Fighting For
America Is Worth Fighting For
The Pursuit of Happiness Is a Pursuit Not a Promise
The Pursuit of Happiness Is a Pursuit Not a Promise
True Individual Freedom: A Black Student's Brilliant Observation
True Individual Freedom: A Black Student's Brilliant Observation
Supreme Court’s ‘Slaughter’ Decision Is a Historic Gift of American Independence
Supreme Court’s ‘Slaughter’ Decision Is a Historic Gift of American Independence
AIPAC Should Bring Back Its Policy Conference
AIPAC Should Bring Back Its Policy Conference
Water, Water Everywhere—or Maybe Not
Water, Water Everywhere—or Maybe Not
The Militia That Wasn't: What the Founders Really Meant and Why Bruen Got It Right
The Militia That Wasn't: What the Founders Really Meant and Why Bruen Got...
The World Cup Is a Big Win for America. But Are We Losing Where It Really Matters?
The World Cup Is a Big Win for America. But Are We Losing...
America Is Already Celebrating 250 Years of Freedom—and the Displays Are Spectacular
America Is Already Celebrating 250 Years of Freedom—and the Displays Are Spectacular
VIP
Trump Gives Hilarious Guest Appearance on Storytime With the Second Lady
Trump Gives Hilarious Guest Appearance on Storytime With the Second Lady
British Police Don't Want You to Watch This Footage of Their Mistake
British Police Don't Want You to Watch This Footage of Their Mistake
'Vandals' Tear Down Buffalo, NY Flag Celebrating Somali Independence
'Vandals' Tear Down Buffalo, NY Flag Celebrating Somali Independence
OPINION

Townhall Celebrates America 250

Townhall Staff
Townhall Staff | Jul 04, 2026
The opinions expressed by columnists are their own and do not necessarily represent the views of Townhall.com.
Townhall Celebrates America 250
Townhall Media

Two hundred and fifty years ago, 56 men, with God's divine providence, changed the course of world history.

The signing of the Declaration of Independence didn't merely announce that America's 13 colonies were rejecting King George III's tyrannical rule. It established a representative government and made clear, in no uncertain terms, what no nation had declared before: that all men are created equal, endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights, and that among these are Life, Liberty, and the pursuit of Happiness.

Advertisement

This week at Townhall, we're celebrating the 250th anniversary of the greatest nation on earth, the bravery and resiliency of our Founding Fathers, and all those who have defended their vision and fought to maintain our freedom. We're also recommitting to defending the Founders' beliefs that our rights come from God, not government, and that our elected leaders serve We the People.

In a world where evil forces continue to attempt to tear down our great republic and replace it with the failed ideologies of socialism and communism, we're honoring and recognizing the best of America and her people.

We're sharing stories of World Cup visitors falling in love with all the U.S. has to offer. We're shining a light on patriotic messengers like Scott LoBaido, who is using his God-given talent to share the beauty of the American flag. And we're fact-checking the revisionist history of the Left and telling the truth about the brave visionaries that are our nation's Framers.

Recommended

America Is Already Celebrating 250 Years of Freedom—and the Displays Are Spectacular Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement

Related:

AMERICA 250

If you love America, you are in the right place here at Townhall. Join a community of like-minded patriots who want to see our nation thrive for the next 250 years and help us fight for truth by becoming a Townhall VIP member today. Use promo code AMERICA250 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Our Founders believed the idea of America was worth fighting for. It is now up to us to preserve it.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

America Is Already Celebrating 250 Years of Freedom—and the Displays Are Spectacular Joseph Chalfant
British Police Don't Want You to Watch This Footage of Their Mistake Joseph Chalfant
Supreme Court’s ‘Slaughter’ Decision Is a Historic Gift of American Independence S. T. Karnick
True Individual Freedom: A Black Student's Brilliant Observation Jeff Davidson
Trump Gives Hilarious Guest Appearance on Storytime With the Second Lady Joseph Chalfant
The Militia That Wasn't: What the Founders Really Meant and Why Bruen Got It Right Jay Rogers

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Top Columns
Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Separatist Group Admits to Killing US Pilot Jeff Charles
Advertisement