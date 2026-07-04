The Pursuit of Happiness Is a Pursuit Not a Promise

Do we really have anyone to blame for the rise of socialism other than ourselves? When parents spoil their kids for years, is it any wonder they refuse to work and come home and expect mom and dad to pay their way? When government entitlements have been creating dependence on the government for years, why would we expect recipients to take responsibility for themselves? When Trump tries to curtail fraud and end benefits for those who don’t deserve it, is it any wonder that freeloaders turn to socialism?

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Moderates, even so-called progressives, may be on the verge of becoming an endangered species in the new “Democratic” Party. They know that free buses, free grocery stores, and free housing won’t work. Unfortunately, they’ve trained far too many Americans to believe that government is there to take care of them when they can’t take care of themselves. They were training their supporters to want socialism, and if that wasn’t enough, to demand communism.

Democrats have only themselves to blame when they find themselves losing to a new breed of extremist candidate. Listen to some of the winners celebrating recent victories by the “Democratic Socialists.”

“…a world without borders—just like a world without prisons or police—is possible, necessary, and the only moral way forward.” - Darializa Avila Chevalier

“I forgot to get napkins so I just wiped my hand on the American flag behind me.” - Darializa Avila Chevalier

“Hey, after tonight, my price went up. You have to be a Democratic Socialist if you want some of this f****n shine. Sorry!" - Hasan Piker

"It's the decade of socialism. It's coming to a neighborhood near you. When I said we were going to let a thousand Zorans bloom, this is what I meant." - Hasan Piker

The urban areas of America have been run by Democrats for years. Their strategy has always been the same. Promise free everything you can think of to secure the special interest votes from any minority or progressive cause you can find. Then, let them know you can’t deliver until Trump and the rest of the MAGA fascists are gone! In short, we can profit from their promises without ever having to deliver. Now, those they have trained to want more are turning to candidates who they hope can deliver the “free” they crave and expect.

Why is this happening? President Trump is not a typical president. He is a focused pragmatist who gets things done. Trump is saying "no" to excessive entitlements to those who do not deserve them. Trump is unleashing the DOJ to take on fraud, and they are doing it. They aren’t letting states and cities get by with past excesses. Trump wants audits of cities and states that are the biggest offenders. They are refusing to comply. Why? They know that audits will reveal unauthorized support at the taxpayers’ expense. Those who have been living off of government are seeing the writing on the wall. We need socialism because our government sugar daddy is disappearing!

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Taxpayers are starting to understand what has happened. They have been subsidizing freeloaders, and they are beginning to understand the importance of saying “no.” Hopefully, it’s not too late. Currently, the top 50 percent of wage earners pay 97 percent of all federal income taxes. That means the rest can elect politicians who will keep saying “The rich don’t pay enough!” No wonder the socialist candidates want guaranteed income for all. The “takers” haven’t had to pay their fair share for years.

Most parents love their children and want to do what is best for them. They take care of their children—feeding, housing, clothing, and nurturing them in the early years. The smart ones learn the importance of structure, discipline, and saying “no.” Part of their job is to disappoint their teens to the point where they learn how to fend for themselves by getting a job, saving for what they want, and learning skills that make profitable careers possible. Good parents work to get their kids out of their homes and into the pursuit of happiness and self-sufficiency on their own. We care enough to kick them out of the nest and let them fly on their own.

In the Declaration of Independence, our Founding Fathers claimed the God-given rights of “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” Citizens had to pursue and earn their own happiness. There was no promise of a hammock and guaranteed housing, healthcare, or income. It’s time America wakes up to the importance of a word that parents finally learn to say repeatedly and emphatically: “NO!”

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Terry Paulson is a PhD psychologist, professional speaker, and author of “The Optimism Advantage,” “Sweden's Gentle Giant,” and his new political novel, “The Summit.” Contact him at terry@terrypaulson.com.

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