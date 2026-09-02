Hallie Shoffner Is Running As an Arkansas Farmer. Before That, She Was an AOC Donor and Dem Insider.

Arkansas Democrat Senate nominee Hallie Shoffner wants voters to believe she’s a farm girl who happens to be a moderate Democrat.

But voters would have to ignore Shoffner’s entire resume up until her run for office for the disguise to work. Her lengthy career includes working in Democrat politics, supporting progressive organizations, donating to far-left politicians like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Kamala Harris, and promoting policies more in line with the party’s progressive wing than the moderate image she now sells to Arkansas voters.

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Shoffner, who is running against Republican incumbent Tom Cotton, previously donated to prominent Democrat candidates, including Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris, and Joe Biden before running for office herself.

The dollar figures themselves aren’t mind-boggling. Shoffner’s donation to Ocasio-Cortez’s campaign was a one-off $15 in September 2020, and from August 2019, Shoffner gave a series of $25 contributions to Elizabeth Warren’s run for president. But Shoffner was a repeat donor to Kamala Harris, donating to Harris’ campaign a whopping 25 times. Before Shoffner had an electorate to sway, she chose to spend her own money helping some of the national party’s most progressive figures.

But that history apparently became less useful when Shoffner needed a statewide win.

Now that she’s a Senate candidate, Shoffner appears far less eager to embrace the national Democrats she supported as a private citizen. When Harris visited Little Rock, Arkansas, to attend an Arkansas Democrats event earlier this year, Shoffner shied away from attending the dinner.

“I don’t really think it matters. Like, I just really don’t think that it matters. I didn’t have anything to do with it, and I won’t be there,” Shoffner told the Washington Examiner of her deliberate absence from the event.

Shoffner didn’t shy away from Harris when she wrote the former candidate checks. But once Shoffner’s own name was on the ballot, Harris mattered considerably less.

As Shoffner is attempting to evade her history of supporting such radical candidates, she’s also trying to get voters to buy the idea that she’s a born-and-raised farm girl who “didn’t plan” to enter politics.

Shoffner might be a farmer, but she wants voters to believe she jumped into politics straight from the rice fields with no connection to the Democrat world whatsoever. That couldn’t be further from the truth.

After graduating from Vanderbilt University, Shoffner attended the Clinton School of Public Service, and while there, created fundraising strategies for PROMSEX, a Soros-backed nonprofit. Her work with the group took her to Lima, where she marched “in the FRONT” of a gay pride march, as she recorded in a now-deleted blog.

Following grad school, she continued working with radicals, first working as the executive director of an Arkansas nonprofit that helps illegal immigrants gain citizenship before serving as a campaign manager for a failed Democrat mayoral candidate in North Little Rock.

After all that, she settled back into farming in 2016. But Shoffner didn’t want to just farm normally. Even her return to farming had to become a political brand.

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Shortly after she moved home to “farm,” she hired a marketing firm to improve her social media aesthetics, working to build her personal brand, “FarmHerHallie.” Shoffner’s FarmHerHallie website aimed to “bridge the divide between 'big ag' and big climate action,” as she wrote blogs with headlines such as “What to do about climate anxiety,” and “I’m a ‘big ag’ farmer and I advocate for climate action.” Shoffner eventually took her advocacy work to Arkansas Citizen Climate League as a “committed climate solutions advocate.”

The politics behind FarmHerHallie’s ideas sound a lot like the climate agenda championed by the congresswoman Shoffner once helped fund.

AOC made carbon reductions a central point of the Green New Deal. Shoffner used her farming brand to argue that even universal adoption of agricultural conservation efforts would not be enough to stop climate change.

“I mean, in terms of mitigating what’s happening in terms of our changing climate, it’s not gonna be enough,” Shoffner said in an interview. “You can have every farmer adopt every conservation practice you want — it doesn’t address the larger issue. It helps though.”

But in her efforts to present as a moderate, Shoffner has erased all traces of her work supporting climate measures.

Her campaign website doesn’t mention “climate” as one of her priorities, nor does her LinkedIn note her work as a Democrat operative. But it does note that in 2024, Shoffner shut down the family farm.

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Shoffner knows the progressive policies she worked her whole life promoting won’t sell in Arkansas, and her campaign reflects that reality. Her climate activism history has magically disappeared from her priority list. Harris went from a candidate worth repeatedly funding to someone whose visit to the state “didn’t matter.” And years spent in progressive advocacy and Democrat politics are nothing compared to her farm girl biography.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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