A Quick Bible Study Vol. 327: God’s Name in the Declaration of Independence

Author's Note: All previous volumes of this series are here. The first 56 volumes are compiled in the book "Bible Study For Those Who Don't Read The Bible." "Part 2," featuring volumes 57-113, was published in December 2022.

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Here’s hoping you had a safe and celebratory July 4th. Thanks for joining our study on this 250-plus-one-day.

Today, I am honored to write about God’s Word in the Declaration of Independence. Our Founding Fathers recognized the importance of “Divine Providence,” and the United States was born and still stands, with “In God We Trust” on all our coins and paper money. For the record, “In God We Trust” was added to coinage in 1864 during the Civil War and first appeared on paper currency in 1957.

Therefore, amid all the fireworks and flag-waving, Americans must never forget that the Founders relied on God to help them defeat what was then the world’s strongest military. With France’s help, after seven long and bloody years, it was nothing short of miraculous when, on September 3, 1783, our fledgling nation won its independence. Equally miraculous is that, in a blink of history, only 156 years later, in 1945, the U.S. emerged—and continues to be—the global superpower.

It all began on parchment: “The unanimous Declaration of the thirteen united States of America”—a new God-reliant nation sought to separate itself from rule by a tyrannical British king.

God is referenced four times in the Declaration, but only once is God specifically named “God.” The first paragraph is a single long sentence:

“The unanimous Declaration of the thirteen united States of America, When in the Course of human events, it becomes necessary for one people to dissolve the political bands which have connected them with another, and to assume among the powers of the earth, the separate and equal station to which the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God entitle them…”

The Founders declared and justified their political independence by appealing to “the Laws of Nature and of Nature’s God.” They believed these were inherent, universal natural rights emanating from God, to which people are entitled. Those rights establish a divine moral order in which humankind can thrive, achieve, and create using their God-given talents. Moreover, the talents of those “one people” can glorify God.

The second mention of God (unnamed) appears in the Declaration's most famous sentence:

“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable Rights, that among these are Life, Liberty and the pursuit of Happiness. That to secure these rights, Governments are instituted among Men, deriving their just powers from the consent of the governed…”

The most famous and revolutionary phrase in the Declaration was that human rights were “endowed by their Creator.” Whereas traditionally rights emanated from kings, in this new nation, God’s power granted “unalienable Rights.” It was the Creator who reigned supreme over human kings. If you are interested in this “revolutionary” topic and a fan of Ronald Reagan, read what he wrote about the “great truth of July 4th.”

In the Declaration's final long paragraph, the third and fourth mentions of God are referenced, but again, not named. The third mention, “Supreme Judge of the world,” appears in the closing salutation:

“We, therefore, the Representatives of the united States of America, in General Congress, Assembled, appealing to the Supreme Judge of the world for the rectitude of our intentions, do, in the Name, and by Authority of the good People of these Colonies, solemnly publish and declare, That these United Colonies are, and of Right ought to be Free and Independent States; that they are Absolved from all Allegiance to the British Crown...”

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Recognizing God as the “Supreme Judge” of the Founders’ “intentions” and appealing to Him to grant those intentions, I believe, was pleasing to God. After all, the Founders were birthing a nation in which their leaders were secondary to Him—the Creator who endowed the people of this new nation with their human rights.

The fourth and last mention of God appears in the Declaration's closing sentence.

“And for the support of this Declaration, with a firm reliance on the protection of divine Providence, we mutually pledge to each other our Lives, our Fortunes, and our sacred Honor.”

The Founders sought God’s support and firmly relied on “the protection of divine Providence.” They placed the Lord at the tip of their spear, both philosophically and militarily, harnessing His Almighty power to ensure they would emerge victorious in what was clearly a David-versus-Goliath battle.

Note that no Scripture was quoted in the Declaration of Independence. However, the Founders’ belief that God reigned supreme over all creation, including royal rulers, served as their guiding light. Based on the Founders’ referencing God four times, I imagine, given the forthcoming battle, they found comfort in the following verse:

“Jesus looked at them and said, ‘With man this is impossible, but with God all things are possible’” (Matthew 19:26).

Whether you are birthing a nation or facing an insurmountable challenge, trust in and depend on the Almighty Lord Jesus Christ.

Happy 250th. Like our Founders, we must pray today for “the protection of divine Providence” over our nation. Amen to that!

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Myra Kahn Adams is a conservative political and religious writer. Her book "Bible Study For Those Who Don't Read The Bible" reprints the first 56 volumes of this popular study. "Part 2" reprints Vols. 57–113. Order it here.

Myra is also the Executive Director of the National Shroud of Turin Exhibit. You can help support our six-month exhibit at the Basilica in Orlando, Florida. Read more here. Contact: Myraadams01@gmail.com