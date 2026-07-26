Communism—the Religion of Hate

Are some of them finally waking up to the truth? Truth that many of us have known for decades, truth that history has been clearly teaching for 100 years, but truth that is ignored because it has been suppressed by…hate.

Advertisement

What is the “truth” I’m talking about here? Read on.

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards is a black Democrat who has spent over a decade in city politics, and has, of course, toed the Democratic Party line as all such politicians do. But recently, he criticized the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) after a New York Times article finally laid out what a lot of minority leaders have been suspicious of for quite some time now: the socialist Stormtroopers who have been invading black and Hispanic neighborhoods care more about their ideology than the people they are supposedly trying to help.

Do tell. Duh.

This isn’t news to anybody who understands communism’s beliefs and history.

You don’t murder hundreds of millions of people whom you are supposedly trying to bring “utopia” to. I hope Donovan Richards, and many other black leaders, will finally open their eyes and see what socialism/communism actually is—an ideology of hate that cares only about power for itself, and will use, or trample on, anyone who obstructs their road to the summit.

To think that the DSA leadership, or any Democratic Party leader, truly cares about the welfare of blacks is absolutely ridiculous. Blacks and “minorities” are nothing more than tools the DSA is using to get where it wants to be: on top, with totalitarian power and control over…everybody. And, as proven in every communist hellhole on earth in the past 100 years, they don’t care how many people they murder, torture, or impoverish to reach their goal. Is there anybody dumb enough to think that Joseph Stalin really cared about the people of the USSR? “Oh, I love you so much!” Blam!

Yes, Mr. Richards, the DSA is far more concerned with ideology than they will ever be about you.

How do communists get away with what they do? Well, they talk a good game—“utopia”—to people who have lost religious faith. Their deceptive lies have persuaded billions, but once they gain control, their ideology proves such a disaster that they must resort to whatever method necessary to hold power. That means mass murder, torture, and oppression. But hate, as a substitute for Christian love, is taught as a vital part of their “religion”—for such it is. And they practice such hate—religiously.

Space permits only a few quotes from Vladimir Lenin:

“We must hate—hatred is the basis of communism. Children must be taught to hate their parents if they are not communists.”

"Hatred is truly the beginning of all wisdom.”

“We can and must write in a language which sows among the masses hate, revulsion, and scorn toward those who disagree with us.”

I suspect that 99 percent of the people who vote for Democrats have never read one, single word Vladimir Lenin wrote. But people will do what they are taught; they will imitate those whom they admire or think are leading them to “utopia.” Sheep follow their shepherd; that’s true of all sheep, not just leftists. That is why virtuous leadership, and especially education, is so vital. If people are taught error, if they are taught hatred—by word or example—they will practice error and hatred. If they are taught hate, they will hate in every circumstance they think it is necessary. Can you say, “Trump Derangement Syndrome”?

Advertisement

Most Democrats haven’t read Lenin, but since they’ve been indoctrinated in Leninist, leftist ideals by the Leftist masters they admire, they practice what they have been taught—hatred.

Notice how deep the hatred in Leninism runs: “children must be taught to hate their parents if they are not communists.” This is horrific, of course, but since “hatred is the beginning of wisdom” (a play on Solomon’s “the fear of the Lord is the beginning of wisdom”), then there exists, in communism (DSA, radical Leftism), a higher calling than even family. Communism is the “god,” literally; it is their religion, for which there can be no higher allegiance. You get on board, or you get silenced—because they hate you if you don’t acquiesce. Their lust for power is simply irrepressible, and they will do—have done—anything to obtain and keep it.

Power is a strange thing; those of us who have never had any of it can’t really understand its attraction, lust, and temptation. But just look at, well, both parties in Washington, D.C. The Uniparty. How many of those people are well past “retirement age,” many of them septuagenarians and octogenarians, who simply cannot give up power.

They are addicted to it like any other drug. Many of them will, like 71-year-old Lindsey Graham, leave office in a pine box. Power is all they live for.

And because of that, they are very, very dangerous people. And especially if their ideology, their religion, teaches them to hate. Too many people yearning for power are just evil, and giving power to Evil is the most terrifying thing that can be done. The histories of the USSR, Communist China, and other communist tyrannies of the past 100 years are full evidence of that. And that hatred in the Democratic Party/communist leadership has filtered down to their followers. It insidiously, remorselessly seeps into human hearts that are unaware of its rising influence over them. These people, mindlessly, unwittingly, become the new Stormtroopers. And then, one day, the call goes out—"hate, kill, destroy XYZ.” And controlled now only by hatred, every one of them wants XYZ dead or destroyed.

Advertisement

And if they show any hesitation, they become the enemy, too.

Does Donovan Richards finally realize he’s only a “useful idiot” for the DSA? Welcome to the real world, Donovan. What are you going to do about it?

Check out my Substacks: “Mark It Down! (mklewis929.substack.com), and “Mark It Down! Bible Substack” (mklbibless.substack.com). Both free. Read my great tales of the Old American West, available on Amazon and Kindle: Whitewater, River Bend, Return to River Bend, Allie’s Dilemma, and Kendrick and other stories. Follow me on “X”: @thailandmkl.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.