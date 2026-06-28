If Half of the Body Is Saturated With Cancer, What’s the Prognosis?

I don’t want to be a droll pessimist here, but I don’t want to be an unrealistic optimist, either. America is a country today where half the people hate the very civilization (Western Civilization) that gave them every single right they’ve got, including the right to hate their civilization. What hope is there for the survival of that civilization when half the people want to destroy it?

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Well, OK, Western Civilization (and America) does give people the right to hate their country, but do they have any answers? Have they given us any vision of what they want to replace it with? Socialism? Communism? Islam? Moral degradation and decadence? Paganism? Totalitarianism? Is there a common objective? They don’t know, at least the mindless sheep don’t (Former President Barack Obama and New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani do). The masses are ordered to hate Donald Trump and love licentiousness. That is all most Democrats know. And that is not a solid foundation to build a peaceful, thriving, prosperous civilization upon. They have no clue.

I certainly support President Trump in most of what he does; I’ve been behind him since 2016. But, honestly, I am a little frustrated, discouraged, and disappointed. For example, what progress has been made in the past 10 years on ending the transgender perversion? How successful has the country been in getting men out of women’s sports? Have we stopped the murder of our unborn children, or even significantly lessened the numbers? What advancements have been made in halting the grooming of our children and keeping the perverts away from them? How many people have truly been lifted out of drugs, homelessness, and off the parasitical welfare system and into honest, productive jobs, helping themselves and the American nation? Have we made a dent in the illegal immigration problem?

What success has been had in meaningfully reducing the $39 trillion debt that the government has placed on the American people? And I don’t mean reducing the growth of the debt; I mean, reducing the debt.

In the past 10 years, how much of the cancer has really been removed from America? I think Mr. Trump has tried, but his political party hasn’t; there are too many RINOs, too much Deep State. Folks, America’s supreme enemy is not in the Middle East, or even across the Pacific or Atlantic Oceans. The country’s greatest enemy is within its own borders—the Democrat Party. President Trump probably understands that, but it is absolutely certain and clear that the Republican Party in Washington, D.C. does not. So, how far has the cancer really spread?

I wish President Trump would spend his time every day in the halls of Congress, fighting America’s real opponent, lobbying his majority party to act before they aren’t the majority anymore. The Congress legislates, and Mr. Trump should be badgering them to do so.

I hesitantly backed the Iranian war because I don’t want 7th-century mullahs to have nuclear weapons. However, I say “hesitantly backed” because that region of the world has been barbaric for countless generations, it’s all they know, and America is NEVER going to solve the issues in the Middle East. We might—might—by spending uncountable billions, be able to put an occasional Band-Aid on the problems for a year or two. But they will always bounce back. It’s all those people know. We are frankly wasting our time and money, and not spending enough of either, fighting our real enemy.

And now, the Muslims we are fighting in the Middle East are making significant inroads into America. Look what happened in New York recently! Folks, what good will it do to defeat the Muslims for a year in the Middle East if we turn around and eternally hand over our own country to them? And make no mistake about it: those people will try to turn America into a Muslim country. There is no question about that. They won’t convert to American values; they’ll want to convert America to Islam. And the blind, stupid, self-seeking Democrat Party—and too many Republicans—can’t—won’t—see that.

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We know, of course, that the Democrats believe that unlimited immigration is their road to power. But what the Democrats are too senseless to realize is that the Muslims will not give them power unless the Democrats give the Muslims power. And who will then truly “rule” America?

I believe in immigration, legal immigration, common sense, regulated, pro-American immigration, not just immigration for immigration’s sake. I believe in immigration only for those who come to America to support and help the country prosper. I do not believe in immigration for those who want to change and conquer our nation and turn it into a 7th-century barbarian, paganistic cesspool. That kind of immigration must be stopped. Cold. Door shut and locked, and key thrown away. Period. You don’t invite people into your home who intend to mug, rob, rape, and kill you.

Except that is exactly what the Democrat Party wants to happen to you! Never realizing who they are inviting in, and that their heads will be cut off, too. And maybe first. Hey, Tranny, what do you think the Muslims will do to you if the Democrats let them have the nation?

When half your country sees unlimited immigration of anybody and everybody as their means to the political power they crave, with no clue of the eventual consequences of a Muslim—or communist—theocracy…well, pardon me if I have trouble being optimistic.

If it were only five or 10 percent of the body covered in cancer, I might think it could be cured. Or at least isolated.

But we’re talking half the country here. That doesn’t bode well for the future.

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Cancer spreads and kills unless it is cut out or destroyed. The American cancer today is called the Democrat Party—and the Deep State Uniparty. That is the disease Mr. Trump needs to be fighting with every ounce of his being.





Check out my Substacks: “Mark It Down! (mklewis929.substack.com), and “Mark It Down! Bible Substack” (mklbibless.substack.com). Both free. Read my great tales of the Old American West, available on Amazon and Kindle: Whitewater, River Bend, Return to River Bend, Allie’s Dilemma, and Kendrick and other stories. Follow me on “X”: @thailandmkl.

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