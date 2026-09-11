Steelworkers Deserve Jobs, Not Union Bosses Playing Politics

American steelworkers are finally seeing real investment pour into their mills, and some union leaders still act like it’s a problem. The U.S. Steel contract expires September 1. Negotiations are underway and a very serious offer of 18 percent in wage increases and a $4,000 bonus for eligible employees has been made. Rank-and-file members need their leadership to stop clinging to yesterday’s political fights and start protecting the gains that are already landing in places like the Mon Valley.

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Nippon Steel’s acquisition of U.S. Steel happened under tough American terms. A golden share gives the United States veto power over major decisions. Production stays here. Headquarters stays in Pittsburgh. Billions in capital are committed to American facilities. Workers got their $5,000 bonuses. Nearly fifty Japanese engineers are already on site transferring know-how that modernizes operations. The Mon Valley investment alone has ballooned from an initial $1 billion commitment to $2–2.5 billion. That means thousands of jobs, hundreds of millions in economic activity, and real tax revenue for Pennsylvania. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick walked the Edgar Thomson floor and said Nippon is living up to the deal. Even John Fetterman called the investment good news for steelworkers and the union way of life.

Most of the men and women who actually make the steel understood this from the beginning. Local leaders in the Pittsburgh region came around once the ten-year production guarantee was locked in. One officer said it straight: members don’t care whose name is on the check as long as the investments and job security show up. They were right. The old union hierarchy spent years sounding the nationalist alarm while the real threat was underinvestment and aging equipment. Rank-and-file workers prioritized paychecks and plant upgrades over the talking points.

That pattern is familiar. Big Labor leadership too often treats its members as a political voting bloc first and workers second. They fought the deal hard when it was politically convenient. Now the money is flowing and the plants are being upgraded, yet some still drag their feet in bargaining as if obstructing progress somehow protects American jobs. It doesn’t. Prolonged uncertainty or a lockout would hit workers’ wages, health coverage, and family budgets hardest. Steel towns don’t need another round of idle mills and empty main streets while leadership scores ideological points.

America First means exactly what it says: American workers first, American production first, American security first. Smart foreign capital under hard American conditions is not a surrender. It is leverage. Tariffs, the golden share, and enforceable investment commitments keep the power where it belongs — in the United States. Pretending otherwise only leaves American steel less competitive and American workers worse off.

The industry has lived through decades of volatility, idled facilities, and lost jobs. Workers know the difference between real security and political theater. Union leadership has a simple choice in these talks: acknowledge the investments that are already improving facilities and negotiate from strength, or keep fighting the last war while members wait for stability. Steelworkers did not ask for another lecture on purity tests. They asked for modern mills, steady work, and a future they can count on.

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Madison Campbell is an economic and corporate business analyst, working with multiple Fortune 500 companies. She is also the CEO and Founder of Leda Health, an organization transforming how sexual assault care, evidence collection, and prevention are delivered. Her work has been featured in CNN, Cosmopolitan, Vox, and more. Madison is also a TEDx speaker and passionate advocate for integrated, compassionate care systems.

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