AIPAC Should Bring Back Its Policy Conference

For years, the largest and most exciting and policy conference in Washington, D.C. was that of AIPAC. Bringing back the Policy Conference would be an amazing way to strengthen the American-Israeli Special Relationship.

Advertisement

The Policy Conference was unique, large, and life-changing.

The event was unique in bringing together Americans of all stripes, a great rarity in Washington, D.C. Over 10,000 Americans would converge upon the nation’s capital for fellowship and updates about issues affecting America and Israel, including defense, terrorism, investment, ecumenical work, healthcare, and even environmentalism. Policy Conference brought together Conservatives and Progressives as well as Christians, Jews, and even those who believe in other faiths or no faiths in a way no other event did.

There was a collective collaboration that was unmatched, likely because Israel is the nation in the Middle East that is most like America; despite being under constant enemy attack, there is a continuous affirmation of life and what it means to live it. Israel has a strong sense of history, going back thousands of years even before America, yet is focused on the future. Similar to America, Israel is one of the happier nations in the world and has a strongly religious people that has made tremendous strides in welcoming Jews from all over the world, as well as Muslims and Christians.

The energy from such a gathering was positively electric, yet what made the AIPAC Policy Conference even more profound was that it became a generational event: teenagers going with their cousins, parents, aunts and uncles, and even grandparents. Some of the most powerful voices against anti-semitism and for the American-Israeli Special Relationship were those of the young who boldly spoke, perhaps in a way that many adults cannot, to Congressional Representatives and United States Senators on lobbying days.

Parents watched with pride as their children picked up the mantle and built a stronger America and a stronger Israel. Indeed, the results of Policy Conference spoke for themselves, and it was during the days of the AIPAC Policy Conference that, in the eyes of the public at large, the American-Israeli Special Relationship was at its strongest.

On a personal note, I distinctly remember as an evangelical Conservative Christian being completely welcomed into Policy Conference, even among those who were politically on the Left. I was not there to try to get Jews back to Israel so Jesus could return (I’ve had this question asked by skeptics hundreds of times and yet have never heard it in the thousands of sermons I have attended since coming to know Christ). God does not need my help to make Jesus come back sooner.

The interests of my nation come first, and even if you take away all the religious reasons, which is a grave mistake, there is a tremendous secular case to be made for supporting Israel. We saw that too at the AIPAC Policy Conference.

Now with a rise in anti-semitism, sadly even in Conservative Christian circles, there is no more important time to bring back the AIPAC Policy Conference.

Though it is a logistical and expensive exercise, the long-term gains of the policy conference are necessary and righteous. There are security concerns too, but the worst thing we can do is put our heads in the sand about this. Our identity should be worn proudly.

Advertisement

Turning Point USA has shown, through AMFEST and other events, the need to bring together people of all ages at least once a year, while heavily investing in the young. Further, Turning Point USA made the correct decision to continue with AMFEST despite security concerns. America and Israel are nations that demand the fullest living of life compared to their enemies.

There are scores of people, Christian and Jewish, religious and secular, Conservative and Progressive, who wish to see the AIPAC Policy Conference return. We need to show them in numbers. We need to show that we are not afraid. And we need to build the next generation.

* Views expressed in this article are those of the author and not any government agency.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.