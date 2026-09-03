John Eastman Was Disbarred — Larry Krasner Got a Laugh

John Eastman and Larry Krasner are both lawyers — officers of the court.

Eastman, a respected constitutional scholar, former Supreme Court clerk and former dean of Chapman University's law school, represented President Donald Trump following the disputed 2020 election.

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Eastman advanced a constitutional theory concerning the vice president's authority regarding the certification of electoral votes. He also argued that irregularities and illegalities in pivotal states justified pausing certification to allow state legislatures the time to investigate whether these problems, if substantiated, require setting aside the result of that state's election. Courts rejected Trump's election challenges, often without reaching the merits.

But the California State Bar went further. It accused Eastman of advancing false claims, misleading courts and officials and violating his professional obligations. The California disciplinary authorities claimed his conduct went beyond unconventional advocacy and included deceit. Following lengthy proceedings, the California Supreme Court, in April 2026, disbarred him.

Full disclosure: John Eastman is a friend. He told me that defending his license has already cost him more than $1 million and could ultimately cost $3 million.

Eastman insists he advanced good-faith, constitutionally grounded arguments for his client. Whatever one thinks of his legal theories — and despite the disciplinary authorities' finding that his conduct crossed the line from unconventional advocacy into deceit — disbarment is professional capital punishment. The question is not whether lawyers are immune from discipline. It is whether the ultimate professional penalty was imposed fairly, proportionately and without regard to the identity of Eastman's client. The punishment raises an ominous question: Since when do lawyers lose their licenses for representing unpopular clients and presenting unconventional legal arguments?

The American Bar Association's Model Rules state: "As advocate, a lawyer zealously asserts the client's position under the rules of the adversary system." So much for zeal when the client is Donald Trump.

Larry Krasner is the district attorney of Philadelphia. Speaking recently about Trump's White House ballroom, Krasner told a crowd: "In about 10 to 15 years, we are all going to be sitting here with smiles on our faces. And I'm going to have a paperweight sitting on my desk. And do you know what that paperweight's going to be? It's going to be a piece of the ballroom after we blow it up. That's what it's going to be."

He continued: "Just so we're clear, in an official ceremony, we're gonna blow it up, and we're going to give the taxpayers their money back by selling old pieces as paperweights. And I will have one on my desk." The crowd laughed. At least one audience member shouted, "I want a piece!"

Did Krasner announce a criminal bombing plot? No. His reference to an "official ceremony" suggests a future government-authorized demolition. And a few days later, the Supreme Court ruled the ballroom construction can continue.

Prosecutors are not political entertainers. They wield the government's power to investigate, charge, imprison and ruin lives. Krasner's performance therefore raises questions that cannot be laughed away. Public confidence depends not only on actual fairness but on confidence that charging decisions are made without partisan animus. Would a Trump supporter, a Republican activist, a conservative podcaster or an ICE officer accused of a crime receive just treatment by Krasner and the lawyers in his office?

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The prosecutor's primary duty is to pursue justice within the law, not simply convictions. Prosecutors serve the public — not a party — with integrity, balanced judgment and independent discretion. They should follow applicable ethical rules and avoid the appearance of impropriety while exercising their power. The chief prosecutor bears special responsibility for ensuring those principles guide every decision throughout the office.

Consider the ABA's Criminal Justice Standards for the Prosecution Function. "The prosecutor is an administrator of justice, a zealous advocate, and an officer of the court." The ABA also says prosecutors' public statements about judges, jurors, lawyers and the criminal justice system should remain respectful, even when expressing disagreement.

Does Krasner's gleeful partisan diatribe exhibit integrity, balanced judgment and respect? Or does it indicate partisan hostility that should trouble every defendant, lawyer and prospective juror with different political views who enter his jurisdiction?

Krasner remains Philadelphia's chief prosecutor after publicly displaying his hostility toward Trump and fantasizing about an "official ceremony" to destroy part of the White House.

Eastman lost his license. Krasner got a laugh line.

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Larry Elder is a bestselling author and nationally syndicated radio talk-show host. To find out more about Larry Elder, or become an "Elderado," visit www.LarryElder.com. Follow Larry on X @larryelder.

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