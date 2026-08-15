The DSA Wants to Remove Our Constitutional Safeguards

Recently, we’ve seen the success of various political candidates associated with the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). This is not just in the bluest of states, like New York or Washington. But it now includes candidates in the Midwest as well.

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Their website says, “The Democratic Socialists of America is the largest socialist organization in the United States, with over 100,000 members and chapters in all 50 states.”

Their “DSA Public Platform” notes: “The Democratic Socialists of America are ﬁghting to win a world organized and governed by and for the vast majority, the working class.”

Their own platform is beyond radical: “Our demands: Defund the police…End all police contracts with social services…Decertify police unions and associations…End all misdemeanor offenses, accounting for 80% of total court dockets, reduce jail churn by reducing arrests, and cut funding to prosecutor’s oﬃces. End all ﬁnes and fees associated with the criminal legal process, including ticketing, cash bail, court costs, and parole and probation fees…Freedom for all incarcerated people…Cease police occupation of Black and brown communities…Disarm law enforcement oﬃcers, including the police and private security.” And it goes on and on like this.

One of the DSA goals is: “Provide free, quality public education from pre‑K to college and cancel all student debt.”

Shannon Bream of Fox News did an interview with DSA National Co-chair Megan Romer, which revealed clearly the DSA platform to the nation, including the DSA’s goals to:

“Abolish the Senate”

“Replace the presidency and the Supreme Court, as we now know them”

The DSA is also on record as wanting to abolish the Electoral College.

If they succeed in some of these goals, they could end up removing a multitude of safeguards that the founding fathers, in their Bible-based wisdom, have given us.

At the heart of the debate is: What is the nature of man? Are we basically good, but the structures are bad — and if we change those, man will be good? That’s the essence of the Marxist view. Thankfully, America’s founders were not so naïve.

The DSA sounds more like the French Revolution than the American Revolution. Since the U.S. Constitution has gone into effect in 1789, we have had ONE constitution. But since the French Revolution went into effect (July 14, 1789), they have had multiple governments, depending on how you define a “government.” For example, The French History Podcast notes, “If we count all these [arrangements] then France has had at least 20 governments. However, if we stick to the simplest counting system, France has had 12 governments since it first came into being.”

Meanwhile, by their own admission, the Democratic Socialists of America want to effectively cut our nation’s Constitutional safeguards. If they succeed, they will thus effectively abolish the Constitution itself. It could just become a “mound of parchment,” as the father of our country warned.

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In a proposed Address to Congress in April 1789, George Washington wrote: “Should, hereafter, those who are entrusted with the management of this government, incited by the lust of power…overleap the known barriers of this Constitution and violate the unalienable rights of humanity: it will only serve to shew, that no compact among men (however provident in its construction and sacred in its ratification) can be pronounced everlasting and inviolable.”

Man’s corrupt nature, argued Washington, could destroy even our own Constitution, if we’re not careful. The basic problem? “The lust of power.”

And our first president under the Constitution concludes: “no Wall of words…no mound of parchment. can be so formed as to stand against the sweeping torrent of boundless ambition on the one side, aided by the sapping current of corrupted morals on the other.”

Historian and author Stephen McDowell said to my radio audience recently: “Our founders understood that the premise of our form of government is based on the biblical idea that man is fallen and sinful. And, because of that, you cannot entrust any man or few men with too much power.”

He went on to say, “That’s why in our Constitution, the three functions of all government — the legislative, executive, and judicial — our founders said, ‘Let’s divide that up among a whole lot of people, and let’s set up a series of checks and balances, so they can hold one another accountable.'”

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In his “A Defense of the Constitutions of Government of the United States of America,” founding father John Adams observed, “To expect self-denial from men, when they have a majority in their favor, and consequently power to gratify themselves, is to disbelieve all history and universal experience.”

Meanwhile, I have a question for all the would-be communists out there: Can anyone name one square inch on the planet where communism has benefitted the people (not the elites in charge) but the people themselves?

Jerry Newcombe, D.Min., is the executive director of the Providence Forum, an outreach of Coral Ridge Ministries. He has written/co-written 36 books, including George Washington’s Sacred Fire (with Providence Forum founder Peter Lillback, PhD) and What If Jesus Had Never Been Born? (with D. James Kennedy, PhD).

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